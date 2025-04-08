Farmer Banned, Sentenced For Neglecting 100s Of Sheep

A Woodville farmer has been banned from owning or being in charge of farm animals and placed on six months’ community detention over a lack of food and welfare that led to 55 sheep being euthanised and others suffering.

Noel Thomas Cunningham (64) was yesterday (April 7) sentenced in the Palmerston North District on three charges he pleaded guilty to under the Animal Welfare Act, following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“When Animal Welfare Inspectors visited the farm, they found infrastructure including fencing and water reticulation, particularly on the 40-hectare sheep block, showed maintenance and management had been lacking for some time.

“Most of the sheep fences were not stock proof and pasture was tired and indicative of poor grazing management.

“An open fronted shed containing multiple sheep carcasses, along with shallow graves in an adjacent paddock indicated a history of poor care and management of the sheep,” says Gray Harrison, MPI’s Manager Animal Welfare and NAIT Compliance Central.

“Many of the existing sheep were underweight and displayed signs of lice infestation, and some had to be euthanised to prevent further stress and suffering.

“This level of neglect is unacceptable. When we find evidence of it, we will take action.”

An MPI Animal Welfare Inspector and two veterinarians inspected a total of 322 animals. They found 25 recently dead sheep and a number of dead newborn lambs. Fifty-five sheep had to be euthanised because they were so thin and affected by parasites. Ninety ewes that were also very thin were not euthanised because it would have compromised the health of their lambs, and the welfare needs of 179 other sheep were not being met.

“Mr Cunningham was an experienced farmer, yet we found no evidence of sheep management or routine husbandry being carried out.

“Some of the sheep that died were found near water courses, stuck in mud and at various stages of decomposition.

“Most farmers do the right thing for their animals. Mr Cunningham failed the basics – providing quality feed and good access to water, along with timely care,” Mr Harrison says.

Animal welfare is everyone's responsibility and MPI strongly encourages any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 008 333.

