From Feed Mill To Plate – Investing In The Future Of New Zealand Livestock Success

New Zealand is a farming nation known around the globe for its premium produce. In 2024, the New Zealand Feed Manufacturers Association (NZFMA) created and launched a popular new series of training workshops to deliver industry developed qualifications. A key element of the workshops was that they were held on actual production sites to allow training in real life situations. The goal was to uphold the FeedSafeNZ standards used in accredited sites for producing high-quality feed for the animals we consume and export.

Last year, 1,060,758 tonnes of animal stock feed was produced in New Zealand. These workshops are just one of the ways the NZFMA helps ensure the feed production sector is as efficient as possible while ensuring quality is maintained.

NZFMA Executive Director Michael Brooks says, “The international grain market has been volatile with global events and rising costs. It’s been a tough few years for the industry, having to navigate uncertainty and adapting quickly to change, but I’m proud to say the industry is in good heart and the uptake of this training across the industry is a healthy sign of that. A strong programme like this benefits the whole agricultural sector and all those who purchase quality local feed for their animals.”

With over 20 years' experience, Industry Expert and NZFMA Facilitator Trevor Scoones helped lead the development of the course and has seen continued interest from the feed manufacturers he trains.

Scoones says the NZFMA Training Workshop has been a roaring success, with strong members sign-ups to the two-day workshop.

“In its first year, all workshops filled up quickly and this year it’s about 90% full already. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. We have people from all levels join our workshops, from entry-level operators to management and engineers,” he said.

Over two days, participants get hands-on practical training, visiting farm mills, as well as theory sessions, where the group get to share knowledge with one another and form networks.

The workshop is split into three modules, where they learn about processing raw materials, pellet production process, nutrition, quality management, food safety, health and safety and the industry’s quality assurance scheme FeedSafe NZ.

Having assisted in the development of the workshop, Seales Winslow National Operations Manager Tyler Stuthridge is a strong supporter and has already sent several of his staff to attend.

“These workshops are of great value to our business and customers. It helps us stay on top of our game, keeping up with good health and safety practices and achieving the best possible efficiency.

“For customers that know to look for feed that carries the FeedSafe NZ accreditation mark it’s also reassurance that we are involved in training to maintain that” Stuthridge concluded.

All members of the NZFMA are FeedSafeNZ accredited. They must undergo regular audits and staff training to uphold these high standards and maintain their accreditation.

The NZFMA hosts Training Workshops in both the North and South Island to be accessible to all members.

Brooks says, “2025 spots are filling up already, but we do have a few spaces available. I’d encourage anyone in the feed manufacturing business to sign up, no matter the level of experience or size of the feed mill. This course is designed by the industry for the industry and is an invaluable part of good business practice.”

Notes:

About the New Zealand Feed Manufacturers Association

The NZFMA represents the interests of almost all animal feed manufacturing companies in this country. It promotes, protects and advocates for the interests of its members, and works to establish industry standards for the production of compound feed that comply with all food safety requirements.

www.nzfma.org.nz

About FeedSafe NZ

The NZFMA programme FeedSafe NZ was introduced in 2015 to guarantee the quality of animal feed made in New Zealand. FeedSafeNZ tests the ingredients and processes used by feed manufacturers. It includes an on-site audit of ingredients, plant, storage and operations. The FeedSafe NZ mark assures farmers and animal owners that the feed they buy is made to the highest possible standard.

www.feedsafenz.org.nz

