If The Government Wants To Spend Up On Defence, Show Us The Savings

Responding to the PM’s latest claims around the affordability of the latest defence spending plans, the Taxpayers’ Union is wondering where the recently announced 12 billion dollars of defence spending is coming from.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“While the PM has claimed ‘we can afford this’, he has yet to explain where this extra $9 billion of defence spending has been magicked up from.”

“If the Government is serious about staying on ‘fiscal track’, they need to start getting serious about cutting wasteful spending to fund this latest big-ticket spending spree.”

“Considering the debt pile is growing by $25 million a day, this Government needs to show some serious savings plans by next month’s Budget.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

