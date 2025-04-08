Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Explore Off The Beaten Path With 4WD Hire In NZ

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rent A Car

New Zealand – April 2025 – If you're planning to explore some of New Zealand’s most remote and scenic landscapes this autumn, there's no better way to do it than with a 4WD vehicle. If you are looking for 4WD hire in NZ, then New Zealand Rent a Car could be an option. With rugged terrain, gravel roads, and high-country routes scattered across both islands, a four-wheel drive gives you the freedom to go further.

Autumn brings stunning colours to regions like Central Otago, Fiordland, and the Southern Alps—making it one of the best times to take a scenic detour into New Zealand’s lesser-travelled corners. Whether you’re heading to Mount Cook, venturing into the backcountry for a hike, or planning a fishing or hunting trip, a 4WD offers the capability you need.

New Zealand Rent a Car’s 4WD fleet includes modern, reliable SUVs designed for both comfort and performance. Many vehicles offer high ground clearance, extra luggage space, and features like ABS brakes and all-terrain tyres—ideal for mountain passes or gravel backroads.

“Our customers choose 4WDs when they want to explore some of New Zealand’s best adventure locations,” said a spokesperson from the company. “It’s about knowing your vehicle can handle whatever the journey throws at it.”

4WDs are especially popular for travel to alpine areas and national parks, where road conditions can change with the weather. With autumn road trips in full swing, travellers are encouraged to reserve early and confirm vehicle availability for their route.

