Explore Marlborough With Flexible Van Hire In Blenheim

Blenheim, New Zealand – April 2025 – Whether you’re touring wine country, planning a group getaway, or hosting an event, van hire in Blenheim from New Zealand Rent a Car makes group travel easy and affordable.

With rows of vineyards turning gold, mild weather, and harvest season in full swing, April is an exceptional time to visit the Marlborough region. From wine tastings to weekend markets, there’s something for every group—and having a van makes it easier to experience it together.

New Zealand Rent a Car offers spacious vans ideal for families, friend groups, or corporate outings. The vehicles are easy to drive, offer excellent luggage capacity, and come equipped for comfort and safety on the road.

“Our Blenheim van hire service is perfect for people wanting to enjoy Marlborough together,” said a spokesperson from the company. “It takes the stress out of organising multiple vehicles and keeps everyone on the same itinerary.”

Blenheim also serves as a gateway to the Marlborough Sounds and Kaikōura Coast, both perfect for road trips. Booking a van means your whole group can travel in comfort—without splitting up.

Advance reservations are recommended, especially around the Easter break and harvest festivals.

