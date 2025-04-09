Proposed Motorhome Change Raises Safety Red Flag

A proposed change to the Certificate of Fitness (CoF) framework for motorhomes is not supported by failure rate data and raises safety issues, two leading automotive sector organisations say.

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) and Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ) – which together represent approximately two-thirds of vehicle inspectors – have included their concerns in a submission on the Government’s proposal to reduce the frequency of CoF checks on private heavy motorhomes from every six months to once a year.

While the two bodies appreciate the intentions of the change and support the general principle of reducing red tape, the safety of road users must come first.

“Motorhomes are sizeable vehicles that make up a significant portion of the country’s fleet, around 39,000 vehicles,” MTA CEO Lee Marshall says. “The consequences of an accident involving a motorhome can be catastrophic.”

VTNZ CEO Greg O’Connor says inspection data tells a compelling story.

Photographs taken by a MTA member show brakes on a 2014 motorhome severely corroded from lack of use. “Not using vehicles can cause more issues that using them frequently sometimes,” the member says. (Photo/Supplied)

“Over the last three years the failure rate for motorhomes is around 28%. And for motorhomes more than 20 years old, that increases to 48%. That does not suggest a safe overall fleet.”

The most common reasons for failure are underbody and exterior deterioration (both of which are often caused by rust) and unsafe brakes – all of which raise significant safety concerns, the submission states. Deterioration can occur whether the vehicle is used frequently or parked up for long periods.

“MTA members we consulted told us they frequently see vehicles needing rust repair every six months,” Mr Marshall says.

“It’s clear that the ‘one size fits all’ approach proposed is not suitable for older vehicles.”

Accordingly, the two organisations propose an alternative framework changing the CoF frequency to annually for newer motorhomes, and retaining six-monthly checks for motorhomes over 20 years old.

“It’s clear from inspection data that the deterioration in the integrity of the vehicle as it ages poses a threat to safety that can only be managed by maintaining the status quo,” Mr O’Connor says.

Both organisations do not oppose changing the Warrant of Fitness frequency for vintage vehicles in the submission, as such vehicles are usually well-maintained and prized, and there is no evidence it would raise safety concerns.

MTA is the peak body for the automotive industry, and represents more than 4,200 businesses that fix, fuel, buy, sell, and inspect the country’s vehicle fleet – helping families and communities travel and connect safely. Around 3000 of MTA members are workshops which conduct WoF and CoF inspections and repairs.

VTNZ is the country’s largest vehicle inspection business and the only inspection organisation operating nationwide, with more than 75 locations from Kaitaia to Invercargill. VTNZ completes approximately one million vehicle inspections a year.

