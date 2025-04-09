Announcing The Winner Of The 2025 REINZ National Auctioneering Championships

REINZ National Auctioneering Champs 2025 (Photo/Supplied)

The last two days have seen leading property auctioneers from across New Zealand compete at the REINZ National Auctioneering Championships, held at the REINZ Centre of Excellence in Auckland.

Yesterday, six finalists went head-to-head for the right to be crowned the REINZ National Auctioneering Champion. Congratulations to Robert Tulp from Apollo Auctions, our back-to-back winner!

Now in its 25th consecutive year, the REINZ National Auctioneering Championships is an annual event that celebrates the finest auctioneers in New Zealand.

REINZ Acting Chief Executive Rowan Dixon stated that it has been an impressive display of auctioneering talent.

“The last few days here in Auckland have been incredible. Both newcomers and seasoned industry professionals came together to showcase their skills. The level of creativity and enthusiasm displayed by all the participants has been truly remarkable. Each competitor has demonstrated not only their talent but also a deep commitment to the art of auctioneering.”

“Congratulations to Robert – our newly crowned National Auctioneering Champion. In a fiercely competitive field, you’ve risen to the top with unmatched skill, charisma and professionalism, inspiring those within the industry,” Dixon said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The Premier Division winner, Robert Tulp from Apollo Auctions, runner-up Conor Patton from Bayleys, finalists Mark McGoldrick from Harcourts and Sam Steele from Ray White, along with the Rising Star winner, Ryan Bradley from Bayleys, and the runner-up, Tama Emery from Harcourts, will have the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the prestigious Australasian Auctioneering Championships (AUSTROS).

The AUSTROS competition will be held in Adelaide from 13-15 May 2025.

“Best of luck to all of you as you have the chance to represent New Zealand at the AUSTROS in May. This is an incredible opportunity, and I wish you all the best,” Dixon concluded.

FINALISTS AND WINNERS

Premier Division: Robert Tulp from Apollo Auctions was the winner and entered the ring with the five other finalists, Conor Patton from Bayleys (runner up), Shane Cortese from Harcourts, Tina Chamberlain from Bayleys, Sam Steele from Ray White and Mark McGoldrick from Harcourts.

Open Division: Jordan Sievwright from Eves was the winner and entered the ring with the four other finalists, Steph Bradley from Harcourts (runner-up), Riley Malzard from Harcourts, Richard Stringer from Apollo Auctions and Elizabeth Costley from New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty - Canterbury.

Rising Star winner: Ryan Bradley from Bayleys and runner-up Tama Emery from Harcourts.

Past winners of the REINZ New Zealand Auctioneering Championships 1996 – Roger Loveridge, Accredited Auctioneers Division – Neil Newman, Licenced Auctioneers Division

1998 – Roger Dawson, Accredited Auctioneers Division

– David Clifton, Licenced Auctioneers Division

2000 – Neil Newman

2002 – Murray Smith

2004 – Roger Dawson

2006 – Phil McGoldrick

2007 – Mark Sumich

2008 – Mark Sumich

2009 – Mark Sumich

2010 – Chris Kennedy

2011 – Mark Sumich

2012 – Daniel Coulson

2013 – Andrew North

2014 – Daniel Coulson

2015 – Andrew North

2016 – Andrew North

2017 – Ned Allison

2018 – Andrew North

2019 – Aaron Davis

2020 – Ned Allison

2021 – Mark McGoldrick and Conor Patton

2022 – Conor Patton

2023 – Mark McGoldrick

2024 – Robert Tulp

2025 – Robert Tulp

About REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is a membership organisation supporting over 16,000 real estate professionals across New Zealand, who work in all areas of real estate – residential and rural sales, auctioneers, business brokers, commercial and industrial sales, leasing, and residential property managers. For more information, visit https://www.reinz.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

