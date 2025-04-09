Kevin Jenkins Appointed To BRANZ Board

Kevin Jenkins (Photo/Supplied)

BRANZ Chair Nigel Smith announced today the appointment of Kevin Jenkins to the BRANZ Group Board of Directors.

“As a founding member of business advisory firm MartinJenkins, Kevin has more than 30 years’ experience of helping organisations across a wide range of industries to drive performance and tackle complex challenges.

“He joins BRANZ at a critical time. Earlier this year, we launched a new long-term strategy focusing on four main priorities: affordability, quality, resilience, and sustainability. Addressing skyrocketing building costs; combating inappropriate building practices; meeting carbon reduction targets and adapting to climate change are among the most pressing issues we face.

“Kevin, with his strategic and analytical background across various industries is well-equipped to help us address these complex and longstanding issues.

“He brings a real strength with his ability to understand the convergence of business, regulation and innovation and how to work across the system to solve problems and capitalise on opportunities,” says Nigel.

Commenting on his appointment, Kevin said, “I’m delighted to join BRANZ at such a pivotal moment. The challenges we face in the building sector are significant, but with a clear vision for the future and a commitment to innovation and collaboration, I believe we can make substantial progress towards our goals. I look forward to working with the team at BRANZ to drive meaningful change and create a positive impact for the future of New Zealand’s built environment.”

As a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors, Kevin has held numerous governance roles over his career and brings insights from across the wider economy.

His current directorships include positions at: Accessible Properties – New Zealand’s largest community housing provider of affordable homes and property management services for those with disabilities, older people, and those on low incomes; urban development firm Harrison Grierson; Real Estate Institute New Zealand - as Independent Chair; chair of the NZ Qualifications Authority; and WorkSafe New Zealand. He also chairs two risk and assurance committees.

Outside of his governance roles, Kevin is a prominent public commentator, producing content for: New Zealand Policy Quarterly (Victoria University of Wellington); Institute of Directors’ Boardroom magazine; the NZ Herald; and a range of other news and information publications.

“Kevin’s governance and executive management experience is extensive. We’re excited to have him on board at BRANZ as we work towards our aspiration of creating affordable, resilient, sustainable, and quality buildings for Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Nigel.

Kevin’s Board position replaces Dr Lisbeth Jacobs who will be stepping down from her BRANZ directorship in May 2025, to focus on other governance roles.

“We’re grateful to Lisbeth for the expertise and insights she’s delivered during her time on the BRANZ Board. Her contributions have been instrumental during a period of strategic change, and her experience in the scientific and building sectors has helped to shape our direction. Lisbeth’s contributions will continue to influence our work for years to come,” says Nigel.

About the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ):

BRANZ is a trusted, independent expert in building construction. We provide practical research, testing, quality assurance and expertise to support better buildings.

Our aspiration: Affordable, resilient, sustainable and quality buildings for Aotearoa New Zealand.

