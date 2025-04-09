Nui Markets Appoints Leon Clement As New Board Chair To Guide Next Phase Of Growth

Nui Markets, a pioneer in digital trading for agricultural products, has appointed Leon Clement as its new board chair. Leon, an experienced leader in the dairy industry, steps into the pivotal role after working with Nui as an independent director since 2023. He replaces the outgoing chair, Mike Petersen, whose contributions significantly shaped the company’s growth trajectory.

Leon Clement brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having held senior roles at Fonterra and as CEO of Synlait Milk. He is a professional director and advisor in the food and technology sectors and the board chair of innovative companies Andfoods, Raglan Food Co., and Daisy Lab. Leon’s deep industry knowledge, change management expertise, and proven sales and marketing leadership make him exceptionally qualified to guide Nui through its next growth phase. As the company continues expanding its offerings and customer base, his strategic insight will reinforce Nui’s market position and enhance client value.

Since its first trade in 2016, Nui Markets has led the digital transformation of agricultural trade by providing easy-to-use, scalable digital platforms that improve trade efficiency, price transparency and market access for sellers and buyers of agricultural products. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Nui has a global footprint, serving over 700 companies across 80 countries in regions including the US, Europe, LATAM, MENA, and APAC.

Sharing his perspective on joining as board chair, Leon expressed his enthusiasm for the role: "I love working with emerging businesses because they can move fast and act on great ideas without being weighed down by legacy systems. Nui is redefining how agricultural products are traded, offering unique market efficiencies and trade flexibilities at a time when adaptability is more critical than ever."

As Nui evolves to its next development phase, Kevin O'Sullivan, CEO and Founder of Nui Markets, welcomed Leon’s appointment: “As a valued partner for years, having Leon as board chair is a natural next step. His leadership and ability to drive strategic change will be instrumental in refining our offerings and responding to the evolving needs of our customers."

Reflecting on the board leadership transition, Kevin expressed gratitude for Mike Petersen's tenure, stating his expertise in international trade was invaluable in guiding Nui’s establishment in new markets.

Nui Markets is poised for a bright future through its continued focus on delivering better outcomes for the industry by driving innovation through the digital transformation of agricultural markets.

About Nui Markets

Nui Markets is leading the digital transformation of how the world trades agricultural products by combining the speed and convenience of a digital trading platform with the expertise of a category-specific marketplace. More than a digital enabler, our intuitive platforms offer real-time data and market knowledge, empowering buyers and sellers to trade with improved price transparency and market efficiency - a must in an increasingly unpredictable industry with ever-changing global supply chain needs.

Nui’s solutions support sales and procurement workflows, enabling seamless trade execution, documentation management, and buyer communication. Accessible via web applications, our platform offers 24/7 trading capabilities, allowing businesses to capitalise on market opportunities anytime, anywhere.

