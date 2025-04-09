Restaurant Owner Fined For Selling Recalled Food

A Christchurch restauranteur has been placed on six months’ home detention and fined $20,000 after selling food that had been recalled.

In November last year, Xinchen Liu, the owner of Samurai Bowl in Colombo Street, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Food Act for trading in food that was subject to a recall because of unsafe levels of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) bacteria being found in some frozen meals.

Ms Liu was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court yesterday (April 8) following a successful prosecution by New Zealand Food Safety.

“The bacteria found in the food can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea. The consequences can be serious for people with compromised immune systems,” says Jenny Bishop, New Zealand Food Safety Acting Deputy Director-General.

“Food recalls are conducted to protect consumers from potential harm. People rightly expect food businesses sell food that is safe and suitable.”

A verifier observed routine testing results undertaken by the business, which found unsafe levels of the bacteria S. aureus in samples of frozen ramen meals.

MPI’s New Zealand Food Safety was notified, as required under the Food Act. The bacteria find led to a recall on 1 June 2019 of all frozen Samurai Bowl ramen meals made since Ms Liu had taken over the business.

Ms Liu confirmed the recall had gone ahead, providing evidential pictures to food safety officers and the recall was closed off in August that year by New Zealand Food Safety.

“Most people do the right thing, but Ms Liu didn’t do as she claimed and stored the meals in freezers. Some of them were defrosted and made available to staff.

“Miso Soup and meat from recalled meals was also served to customers at her restaurant.

“This was deliberate and reckless behaviour and Ms Liu’s actions had potential to cause sickness and health risk for a number of customers,” Ms Bishop says.

Ms Liu received the six months’ home detention for both the food safety charge and another unrelated matter.

