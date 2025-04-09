Kura Productions Celebrates Its 21st Birthday

Kura Productions is excited to celebrate 21 years of honouring Māori stories in the television, film and digital screen industry.

Te Ataraiti Waretini, the CEO of the company, says the milestone is a great achievement.

“21 years of creating Māori programmes and films to support te reo Māori and tikanga Māori is a great achievement for Kura Productions and the success comes down to all of the amazing ringa raupā, behind and in front of the camera, funders and networks throughout this industry who have helped to make it a possibility.”

Kura Productions was established by Quinton Hita with support from South Pacific Pictures in 2004 – with the express purpose of creating and celebrating Māori content for television, film and digital spaces.

“I’m humbled to have played a part in its success,” says Quinton. “Over two decades, Kura Productions has had the privilege of working alongside iwi, broadcasters, artists, government agencies, and many others who share a common vision: that Aotearoa's media should reflect the depth, diversity, and dignity of te iwi Māori.”

Te Ataraiti took over from Quinton as managing director in 2021, continuing the company’s success into its 21st year and beyond.

“It is a privilege to continue the hard work of the foundations, Quinton Hita has laid down and to continue with that same whakaaro moving forward” says Te Ataraiti.

Kura Productions has created multiple successful productions, including the award-winning bilingual drama series, Ahikāroa, which is now in production for its seventh season.

The company will mark the milestone with a celebration at Te Pou Theatre.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

