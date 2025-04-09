Nigel Latta Launches Parentland, A Groundbreaking Parenting App

Photo/Supplied

Parentland, a revolutionary new app offering tailored, evidence-based parenting advice launches this week.

The brainchild of renowned New Zealand clinical psychologist Nigel Latta, Parentland is like having an experienced psychologist in your pocket, offering personalised, science-backed solutions when parents need them the most.

Unlike other parenting apps, Parentland delivers advice that is specific to the age, temperament, and individual needs of each child. Whether you're dealing with a persistent 5-year-old or an easy-going 11-year-old, the app adapts its guidance to ensure it’s the right fit for your child. This level of individualisation, backed by current scientific research, sets Parentland apart from the competition.

Nigel has long recognised the challenges that modern parents face; he is the author of 7 parenting books which have now been published in 19 countries and 10 languages and has presented numerous TV shows on the subject. He is regarded as the trusted authority on the topic for New Zealanders.

“In 2025, parents face unprecedented pressures, from navigating the digital age to dealing with issues like sleep, eating, and behaviour. Many parents are struggling with not having access to immediate, reliable, and evidence-based advice.

“The internet is full of mostly well-meaning people offering advice that can often be ineffective or even harmful, and unfortunately the cost of seeing a clinical psychologist can be prohibitive for many.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Nigel added, “We wanted to create an app that doesn’t just deliver generic advice but offers something tailored to the unique temperament and developmental stage of each child. Whether you're trying to help a toddler sleep through the night or work through a picky eater, Parentland gives you clear, actionable steps that actually work.”

Photo/Supplied

Addressing Common Parenting Struggles – Picky Eating

Latta has observed that while New Zealand parents are generally doing well, many struggle with foundational issues such as sleep, behaviour, and eating: “Parents need evidence-based advice from experienced professionals.”

One of the app’s standout features is its Food Range Diary, which helps parents address the growing issue of picky eating—a challenge that has escalated to millions of parents both in New Zealand and globally. Curated by Dr Natalie Flynn, who is a clinical psychologist specialising in eating disorders, parents can track their child's eating habits, identify areas of concern, and receive personalised guidance on when to seek help.

“We’re seeing more and more picky eaters today, and it's important that we address this early on,” says Dr Flynn. “If left unchecked, picky eating can lead to serious nutritional deficiencies, and it's often rooted in behavioural patterns that can be changed with the right tools. Parentland will guide parents through those tricky moments, offering advice that’s based on solid clinical evidence,” she says.

In addition, the app's innovative tools such as the Farty Monkey, the Star Chart, and the Ladder help families break out of unhelpful patterns of behaviour. By focusing on positive reinforcement and research-backed strategies, Parentland empowers parents to create healthier routines and stronger relationships with their children.

The Future of Parenting: Evidence-Based, Personalised, and Convenient

The app’s features include:

A tool to determine your child’s temperament (TQ)

Customised advice for behaviour, sleep, and eating, specific to each child's age and TQ

A range of fun, interactive reward tools like the Farty Monkey and Star Chart

The ability to share features and information with another caregiver

A Good-parent-o-meter to highlight your positive parenting skills

Daily parenting tips that fit your specific needs

The Ladder, a tool to encourage desirable behaviours

A Food Range Diary to track and expand your child’s food preferences

Nigel Latta's Health Journey: A Personal Commitment to Helping Parents

Nigel underwent a major health battle last year when diagnosed with cancer, but recent medical breakthroughs and treatment have made his condition no longer terminal.

“Going through my own health battle this past year made me even more committed to helping families. I know how important it is to get reliable, science-based support when things feel out of control—that’s why I’m so passionate about Parentland.”

© Scoop Media

