OCR: 3.5% - Further Reduction In OCR Appropriate

9 April 2025

The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to reduce the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent.

Annual consumer price inflation remains near the mid-point of the Monetary Policy Committee’s 1 to 3 percent target band. Firms’ inflation expectations and core inflation are consistent with inflation remaining at target over the medium term.

Economic activity in New Zealand has evolved largely as expected since the February Monetary Policy Statement. Higher-than-expected export prices and a lower exchange rate have supported primary sector incomes and overall economic growth. While monetary restraint has been removed at pace, household spending and residential investment have remained weak.

The recently announced increases in global trade barriers weaken the outlook for global economic activity. On balance, these developments create downside risks to the outlook for economic activity and inflation in New Zealand.

Having consumer price inflation close to the middle of its target band puts the Committee in the best position to respond to developments. As the extent and effect of tariff policies become clearer, the Committee has scope to lower the OCR further as appropriate. Future policy decisions will be determined by the outlook for inflationary pressure over the medium term.

