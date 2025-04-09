Shear Brilliance: Government Backs Kiwi Wool!

Federated Farmers is welcoming the announcement that from 1 July all government agencies will be directed to use woollen products when building or refurbishing.

"This is a clear vote of confidence in the future of New Zealand wool as a natural and sustainable product," Federated Farmers meat & wool chair Toby Williams says.

"It’s fantastic to see the Government recognising so strongly the value of New Zealand-grown wool and backing the world-leading farmers who produce it.

"Our sheep farmers work incredibly hard to produce a high-quality, environmentally friendly, and sustainable fibre that is second to none globally."

Williams says wool’s unique environmental credentials-being biodegradable, non-toxic, and low-carbon-make it a far more sustainable choice for building.

"This announcement isn’t just a win for Kiwi sheep farmers. It’s a win for the environment and future generations," Williams says.

"For too long, synthetic alternatives have dominated the list of preferred construction materials, despite wool being a better option in so many ways.

"In the past, it’s felt like a total slap in the face to see our own Government choosing those synthetic alternatives over sustainable and locally grown woollen products.

"Today’s announcement goes a long way in putting those part wrongs right, and is certainly a very positive step in the right direction.

"To sum it up in two words? Shear brilliance."

Federated Farmers looks forward to seeing the uptake of wool in government projects and hopes this move will stimulate demand and innovation across the wool industry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media