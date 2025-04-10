Rubrik Annapurna To Enable Secure And Intelligent AI With Google Agentspace

Rubrik Annapurna Enables Customers to Securely Access, Mobilise, Govern and Protect AI Data on Google Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 9, 2025 – Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) today announced that Rubrik Annapurna will explore ways to enable enterprises to securely access and utilise their data for AI-driven applications. With new features that enable Rubrik users to use its capabilities in conjunction with Google Agentspace, Rubrik can support enterprise AI models that retrieve, govern, and protect sensitive data with Zero Trust security on Google Cloud. This intuitive offering will be designed to help businesses securely build and scale AI-powered applications, simplifying the implementation process. Annapurna will use Agentspace to allow companies to confidently move AI projects from pilot to production in the cloud by providing easy, secure access to data across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments.

Enterprises Struggling to Balance AI Innovation with Security

Organisations are rapidly adopting Google Cloud to build AI-powered applications. Some companies would like to move more quickly but are slowed down during the testing phase due to the need to align security, compliance and scalability with their IT estates.

“AI is only as powerful as the data behind it, but without strong security and governance, enterprises risk compliance violations and data exposure,” shares Arvind Nithrakashyap, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. “With Agentspace, Rubrik Annapurna customers can now recognise the full potential of generative AI, while safely harnessing their enterprise data for AI and maintaining Zero Trust security.”

Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik (Photo/ Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Rubrik Annapurna will seek to provide Google Cloud customers with:

Fast, API-driven secure access to enterprise-wide data for AI training and retrieval

Anomaly detection and access monitoring to prevent AI data leaks and unauthorised use

Seamless AI data pipelines to combine Google Cloud AI models with enterprise data

Automated compliance enforcement to protect sensitive AI training data

“For AI to deliver real business value, enterprises need secure, well-governed data foundations,” said Stephen Orban, VP of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. “With Rubrik Annapurna as a secure data source for Agentspace, organisations can seamlessly and securely access their data within Rubrik to power AI-driven insights while maintaining strong governance and compliance.”

Understanding how Rubrik is integrating with Agentspace:

Secure AI Retrieval: Customers will be able to leverage Rubrik Annapurna as a data source within Agentspace, helping ensure that AI models can securely retrieve enterprise-wide structured and unstructured data.

Customers will be able to leverage Rubrik Annapurna as a data source within Agentspace, helping ensure that AI models can securely retrieve enterprise-wide structured and unstructured data. Zero Trust Authorisation: Organisations will be able to control access via policy-based governance, helping ensure that only authorised AI models and users can query data within Agentspace.

Organisations will be able to control access via policy-based governance, helping ensure that only authorised AI models and users can query data within Agentspace. Streamlined AI Workflows: With this integration, businesses will be able to build AI-powered applications faster, without compromising security or compliance.

Data Security – The Cornerstone of an Enterprise’s Journey From AI Pilot to Production

By bringing Zero Trust security to AI training workflows, Rubrik Annapurna helps organisations govern, classify, and mobilise their enterprise data with confidence. With built-in anomaly detection and policy-driven data pipelines, it provides real-time access to AI training data while enforcing security policies at scale, helping businesses meet regulatory requirements without slowing down development. This helps ensure that AI applications on Google Cloud are powered by high-quality, properly managed data that is essential for driving reliable, responsible AI innovation.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner Predicts 30% of Generative AI Projects Will Be Abandoned After Proof of Concept By End of 2025, Rita Sallam, et al, 29, July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn

© Scoop Media

