Successful Vision Mātauranga Research Projects Announced

The Government has selected 16 research projects for funding through the latest round of the MBIE-administered Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund.

The Fund aims to strengthen capability, capacity, skills and networks between Māori and the science and innovation system and increase understanding of how research can contribute to the aspirations of Māori organisations and deliver benefit for New Zealand.

A total of $3.9 million (excl. GST) has been awarded across the 16 projects over the next two years. MBIE Contestable Investments Manager Alan Coulson says these projects focus on innovation, climate resilience and community organisation that will benefit communities and grow the Māori economy.

“Projects selected through this latest funding round aim to improve aquaculture, find innovative solutions to issues affecting our seas, and prepare for future extreme weather events. These are subjects that impact all of us and I look forward to seeing the outcomes and benefits of this work for our economy, environment and people nationwide,” he says.

MBIE Director Māori Science, Innovation and Technology Dr Willy-John Martin says improving the connection between science and Māori aspirations enhances the impact of our research and builds greater potential for the future of New Zealand.

“The enhanced capabilities of today lead to the transformative scientific achievements of tomorrow. The science connections and outcomes created from these projects will further realise Māori potential and help to grow New Zealand’s prosperity.”

Projects supported through the 2025 Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund include:

Hatchery Technology Development for the Aquaculture of Freshwater Crayfish and Mussels – a project aiming to develop a freshwater aquaculture system to produce climate resilient food while researching how freshwater species important to Māori can be appropriately managed.

Kaitiaki whai whakamāramatanga: assessing seaweed bloom events for improved ecosystem management – a project looking at surging seaweed blooms, fuelled by nutrient overload, reduced herbivory, and climate change. This project will develop tools and provide access to technology to make informed decisions, build resilience, and guide future research into drivers and potential uses of stranded seaweed.

Enabling Māori communities to respond to and mitigate the impacts of frequent and severe extreme weather events. Ka Tuku Te Toro ki Uta, Ka Tuku Te Toro a Tai – This collaborative project aims to support the Makarika community and Mata to effectively respond to climate challenges. The goal is to build a model of climate resilience that can be adapted by other indigenous communities facing similar challenges.

Community based emergency management: Mobilising disaster science for effective Māori response and recovery - As climate disasters increase, Māori face growing threats to their lands, homes, people, and culture. The project will establish a Māori Disaster Practitioners Network—informed by research and supported by domestic and international expertise—will address gaps in understanding and implementation to empower Māori leadership in times of crisis with evidence-based approaches to better respond to and recover from disasters.

Increasing engineering and mātauranga capability to develop sustainable natural and built environment solutions for communities to prosper – This project will provide research, science and innovation to support engineering projects in a sector that seeks to embrace te ao Māori and support uptake and application of engineering by Māori communities.

A full list of the funded projects can be found on the Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund page.

2025 Successful projects | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment

