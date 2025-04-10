Spectrum Foundation Invests Over $580,000 In Disability-Led Projects

Spectrum Foundation is proud to award funding to nine disability support organisations in its latest - and largest - funding round to date. This milestone brings Spectrum Foundation’s total funding since its first distribution in 2023 to $2.2 million.

Funding panel spokesperson Ann Thomson says this outcome reflects the increased demand following recent changes to government-funded disability supports.

"Disabled people, their whānau and support organisations across the country have had a difficult time over the past year or so. We’re therefore pleased to support organisations that are working to change the landscape of disability support in this funding round."

The funded organisations are:

- Taimahi Trust - renewed funding to provide job training opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities in Whangārei.

- Xabilities - to empower neurodiverse individuals to embrace their strengths and shift from surviving to thriving through online sessions and interactive Facebook discussions.

- Thrive Whanganui Trust - to provide entrepreneurship, mentorship and training for people with disabilities in Whanganui and the surrounding regions.

- Ember Innovations - to codesign innovative and community-based solutions to address the growth of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and Substance Exposed Pregnancies in Northland, potentially leading to national system change.

- TalkLink Trust (Tua o te pae) - to support the revitalisation of Te Reo Māori by providing tāngata whaikaha Māori who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication with bilingual Te Reo Māori/New Zealand English synthetic voices on speech-generating devices.

- The D-List - renewed funding to promote and champion disabled culture and voices in Aotearoa through articles and content at www.thedlist.co.nz.

- Disability Connect - to support disabled individuals navigating Auckland’s challenging housing market and addressing systemic barriers.

- Access Matters Aotearoa Trust - to support a campaigning initiative that advocates for social change to promote inclusive practices across various sectors of society.

- Parent to Parent - renewed funding for Parent to Parent to deliver ‘Beyond School: Planning to Thrive and Connect’ workshops for parents whose disabled children are finishing school.

Spectrum Group Chief Executive Sean Stowers says this funding round reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the self-determination of disabled people.

"As a disabled-led funder we support organisations and initiatives that focus on the self-determination of disabled people. One of our initial selection criteria is to what extent the applicant organisation takes a disabled-led approach. All the projects funded in this round will impact the self-determination of disabled people - directly and indirectly over time. In this way, we hope to support disabled leadership, voice and control through our funding."

Spectrum Foundation’s next funding round opens in June, with successful applicants announced in September.

