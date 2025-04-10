Young Guns Tackle World’s Best In Australia

Two New Zealand teams are heading to Australia to compete in the Zoetis World Angus Youth Competition at the end of the month.

The teams are made up of young representatives from around the country and there’s no shortage of talent among them. Known as Team Infinity and Team Legacy, both have four competitors in each and over the course of ten days, starting on April 28th in Sydney, they will battle it out against teams from across the globe in a series of hands-on challenges that range from debating to a stockman’s challenge.

The two NZ teams were selected over a coveted weekend in Christchurch in late 2024 and since then the chosen competitors have been training hard, fine tuning their cattle handling skills before they head across the Tasman.

Team Legacy is captained by Caitlin Rhodes, and she is accompanied by Dougal Gibson, Nicolas Verry and Kate Campbell. Team Infinity is captained by Thomas Hayward and he is competing alongside James Armitage, Hannah Devery and Lindsay Johnstone.

The two New Zealand teams are a group of outstanding young individuals who will compete and showcase their skills, knowledge, and dedication to the Angus breed.

The Zoetis World Angus Youth Competition is a highlight of the 2025 Neogen World Angus Forum, and will bring together the next generation of Angus industry leaders from across the globe. This exciting and educational event brings together young, passionate individuals from around the world who are dedicated to the agricultural sector.

Beyond the competition itself, events like these encourage community engagement and networking. Participants interact with industry professionals, sponsors, and peers, creating opportunities for lifelong mentorship and business collaboration. These connections often lead on to valuable career opportunities.

A lot of the action can be soaked in by spectators at Zoetis AngusEXPO, which is being held in Tamworth NSW on the weekend of 4th - 5th May. As well as the youth challenge, Zoetis AngusEXPO boasts a programme packed with BBQ competitions, cattle displays, trade exhibits and even a Campdraft.

Youth competitions play a crucial role in nurturing the youth of today and shaping future leaders. They provide a platform for young individuals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and passion for the industry.

The strong representation from New Zealand highlights the strength of our beef industry on a global scale.

© Scoop Media

