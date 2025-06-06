Forecast Snow Dump Boosts Queenstown Accommodation Bookings

5 star Queenstown hotel autumn. Photo/Supplied.

With promising snow forecasts for this weekend, and Queenstown ski fields hoping to open 14 June, Diego Moyano of Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel urges families planning winter holidays to secure accommodation now as availability tightens across the alpine resort town for school holidays.

Coronet Peak and The Remarkables ski fields have confirmed cold temperatures and snowfall expected this weekend, setting the stage for an excellent start to the 2025 winter season. The timing aligns with Australian and New Zealand school holidays from late June through July as snow-makers are humming to make the most of low Southerly temperatures.

Trans-Tasman families face limited accommodation windows

New Zealand private schools break for winter holidays from 28 June to 13 July, while Australian states commence school holidays from late June. Queensland and Northern Territory families enjoy the earliest breaks starting 21 June and 28 June respectively, coinciding with the beginning of the ski season.

"Families watching the forecast know this weekend's snow will create the foundation for fantastic skiing conditions throughout the holiday period," says Diego, Hotel Manager at Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel. "However, accommodation in central Queenstown fills rapidly once families see positive weather reports."

Family-focused accommodation in short supply

Unlike sprawling resort complexes, Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel's 22 designer rooms create a cosy retreat for ski and snowboarders. The hotel, a finalist in the 2025 Lion Hospitality BNZ Business Awards, features undercover parking, ski equipment storage and dedicated drying room, maintaining the luxury ambience families expect from a 5 star hotel in Queenstown.

According to Diego, the hotel's 90m² Tower Suite provides the ultimate Queenstown family accommodation retreat across two levels, featuring 270° alpine views and a full kitchen, enabling families to prepare their own meals (if not tempted by local eateries). The lounge and dining area opens to a private balcony, while two ensuite bedrooms offer queen size or single bed configurations plus a third guest powder room. Underfloor heating, gas fireplace and air conditioning ensure comfort after mountain days.

For families preferring separate spaces, Diego recommends the Junior Suite with tasteful contemporary décor, a cosy gas fire, views from a private balcony, and free-standing bath.”

"Our complimentary evening canapés and drinks create a natural gathering space for families to share stories of their mountain adventures," explains Diego. The setting overlooking a park surrounded by willows is a 2 minute stroll from town, with the adjacent park appealing to children – “if you can get them off Wi-Fi,” he laughs.

Book early to avoid disappointment

Industry data shows boutique properties in central Queenstown reach 85% occupancy during school holiday periods. Families seeking accommodation for late June through mid-July should secure bookings immediately.

"The forecast snow this weekend will trigger booking activity from families who've been waiting to commit," warns Diego. "Those who delay risk missing out on their preferred dates. There are still a few spaces available."

While families wait for the snow, the team at Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel wait with bated breath for the announcement of the award winners on 10th & 11th June.

About Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel: The boutique hotel offers 22 designer rooms with personalised concierge service in central Queenstown. Overlooking Queenstown Park with views of The Remarkables or The Gondola, the property provides easy access to ski fields, dining, and alpine activities.

