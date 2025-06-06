Camberley Substation’s Boosted Capacity Helps Power Local Growth

Unison Networks is proud to announce the successful completion of the Camberley Substation rebuild in Hastings, marking a major milestone in powering Hawke’s Bay’s growing energy needs. The state-of-the-art facility has been fully upgraded to enhance resilience, significantly increase capacity, and support a sustainable energy future for communities across the region.

The newly rebuilt Camberley Substation now boasts nearly four times its original capacity, enabling it to supply electricity to approximately 3,000 residential and commercial customers. This enhanced capacity ensures that Camberley can meet the increasing energy demands driven by ongoing regional development, including critical infrastructure projects such as the Hawke’s Bay Hospital upgrades, the Frimley water storage and treatment plant, and electric vehicle fast-charging stations.

The substation upgrade is one of four planned for Hawke’s Bay under Unison’s 10-year Asset Management Plan. Following Cyclone Gabrielle, Unison’s Awatoto, Tutira and Esk substations are also lined up for upgrades to improve resilience. The goal is to ensure Unison’s electricity network continues to meet the communities’ current and future needs, providing a more resilient and secure supply that supports growth and electrification in the region.

Inspired by Unison’s award-winning Windsor Substation, the Camberley rebuild incorporates innovative sustainability elements like advanced cross-laminated timber construction and gas-insulated switchgear that uses dry air insulation and vacuum interruption supplied by RPS Switchgear — a significant step in reducing the environmental impact of substation switchrooms by eliminating the use of potent greenhouse gases.

Unison’s General Manager Networks & Operations, Gaganpreet Chadha, expressed pride in the project, stating, “We’re proud to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions with the Camberley project, and its completion takes us one step further to delivering on our vision to enable a sustainable energy future.

“The success of Unison's award-winning Windsor Switchroom set a strong benchmark, and it’s great to follow that up by applying what we learned to the Camberley project. This upgraded facility strengthens our network to better serve Hawke’s Bay, not just for today but for generations to come.”

The Camberley rebuild reflects Unison’s dedication to not only meeting current energy needs but also enabling the transition to a zero-carbon future. By supporting decarbonisation efforts — such as enabling households to adopt sustainable energy systems and electric vehicles — the substation plays a vital role in fostering environmental progress across the region.

Mr Chadha commented, “We are continuously optimising our designs for security and sustainability and making improvements as we upgrade substations across our network. Camberley exemplifies our commitment to a building smarter, stronger, and more resilient electricity network that supports secure supply alongside decarbonisation efforts.”

Unison Networks is proud to celebrate this milestone and looks forward to continuing to power progress for Hawke’s Bay and beyond.

Find out more about the Camberley Substation on Unison’s website at www.unison.co.nz/tell-me-about/electricity/major-projects/camberley-substation

Unison also invites your feedback on its 10-year Asset Management Plan. Take a moment to share your thoughts on plans to power Hawke’s Bay’s future at www.unison.co.nz/ramp and you’ll go into the draw to win a $100 Prezzy Card.

