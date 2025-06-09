Lucidome Bio Names Seasoned Chairperson As International Momentum Around Its Methane Vaccine Builds

Auckland, New Zealand

Bridgit Hawkins (Photo/Supplied)

Lucidome Bio has appointed agricultural technology commercialisation expert Bridgit Hawkins as Chairperson, strengthening its governance bench as the company advances its breakthrough methane-reducing vaccine towards global commercial development. The company was established by AgriZeroNZ, with the support of the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre, the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium and the New Zealand government and consolidates New Zealand’s intellectual property, scientific talent and funding into a single high-growth venture.

“We’re at a pivotal point in our journey,” comments David Aitken, Chief Executive Officer at Lucidome Bio. “We’ve built strong scientific and operational foundations and are now focused on making technology breakthroughs, progressing regulatory pathways and strengthening our commercial roadmap into the future. Bridgit has navigated this transition many times and understands how to balance bold thinking with tight execution. She is set to play a critical role in helping us move with clarity and intent.”

Hawkins brings deep experience in leading technology-driven companies from early concept phase through to scale and exit. As former founder and CEO of Regen Ltd, a precision irrigation company acquired by CropX in 2020, she is currently Chief Sustainability Officer at farm management solution company CropX Technologies where she guides both the company’s environmental impact strategy and global product development. Her leadership has helped shape the intersection of commercial viability and sustainability across the agri-tech sector in New Zealand and internationally.

Deep experience in scaling

Hawkins is widely respected for her ability to help early-stage teams transition from ‘startup mode’ to scaling their business operations. Her work has spanned startup governance, capital raising, intellectual property strategy, commercial partnerships and measuring climate tech impact for global clients. With a Master’s in Agricultural Science, she has also completed executive training at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and founded Fields of Change, an initiative focused on industry-wide solutions to systemic agricultural challenges.

“Early-stage governance is very different to conventional business-as-usual. You’re dealing with high potential, limited resources and a very fast-moving market. The skill is knowing where to focus - what truly matters - and how to use the resources you have to maximise their effect,” Hawkins explains. She adds: “This is where I can add value: by being a sounding board and ensuring strategic direction isn’t just clear, but actionable too.” As Lucidome Bio moves into its next chapter, Hawkins will work closely with the executive and technical teams to ensure the company maintains both.

She says that what drew her to Lucidome Bio was a rare combination of breakthrough science, a purpose-led team and a shared sense of urgency. “The impact potential is enormous, the science is sound and the belief is real. Now we need to show the world we can execute.”

A timely appointment with global momentum building

The appointment comes as Lucidome Bio gains growing international recognition, following its selection as a 2025 global finalist at the Animal Health, Nutrition and Technology Innovation Showcase in Boston where the company’s methane vaccine was recognised for its potential to transform livestock methane reduction at scale. Unlike feed-based interventions, Lucidome Bio’s solution is designed to work across diverse animal production systems, with global reach and accessibility at its core. The company continues to work closely with AgResearch, whose scientists have pioneered methane vaccine research, and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre, which remains a key funder. The Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium remains involved as a shareholder, alongside AgriZeroNZ.

The technology targets methanogenic archaea - the microbes in a ruminant’s gut responsible for methane production - by priming the animal’s immune system to generate antibodies that reduce methanogen growth through a cost effective vaccine. The result is a practical, science-backed solution that supports emission reductions without compromising animal health or productivity. The platform integrates advanced digital tools - including genomic analysis, bioinformatics, advanced molecular analyses, and artificial intelligence (AI) assisted biological modelling - to accelerate technology development. These tools help unlock greater precision and scalability, ensuring the solution is robust across real-world farming environments.

“In many parts of the world, feed additives or high-cost delivery systems simply aren’t viable. A vaccine levels the playing field - it's scalable, cost-effective and equitable and I look forward to ensuring Lucidome Bio gains traction both locally and on the global innovation stage,” concludes Hawkins.

