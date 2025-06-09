Coeliac NZ Urges Restaurants To Raise The Gluten-Free Standard Amid Growing Need

Coeliac New Zealand is urging restaurants nationwide to raise the bar on gluten-free dining, ensuring safer dining out options for the growing gluten-free community and helping to revitalise the struggling hospitality sector.

More than 100,000 Kiwis are estimated to be living with coeliac disease, with thousands more likely undiagnosed due to the wide-ranging and often silent symptoms. The only treatment is a strict gluten-free diet, making access to safe dining options essential. Others avoid gluten for lifestyle reasons, further driving demand for trustworthy food choices.

“For people with coeliac disease, dining out isn't just about enjoying a meal - it's navigating a minefield of hidden ingredients, cross-contamination risks, and the fear of being misunderstood or dismissed,” says Coeliac NZ general manager Wendy Bremner. “A single misstep in the kitchen can result in hours or days of illness, pain and recovery.”

Despite this growing need, Coeliac NZ says many restaurants still lack awareness of proper gluten-free food safety practices. Even trace amounts of gluten through cross-contamination can cause serious illness for coeliac customers, making safe practices not just a courtesy, but a necessity.

“CNZ conducted a member survey recently and overwhelmingly safe eating out options remain the biggest challenge. For many, the risk is just too high – so they choose not to dine out at all. That’s a missed opportunity for restaurants,” Bremner says.

“Investing in training isn’t just about earning trust, it’s about upskilling staff in allergen management and ensuring venues can confidently serve a growing market. Safe dining builds loyalty, enhances reputation and ultimately supports business success.”

Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association of NZ adds: “At a time when many hospitality businesses are doing it tough, investing in gluten-free food safety training and improving gluten-free offerings is a smart way to attract new customers and show existing ones they’re valued. It’s not only the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.”

The call to better cater for to gluten-free customers – particularly those with coeliac disease - comes during Coeliac Awareness Week (9-15 June) under the theme ‘Coeliac Disease is Different for Every Body.’

Coeliac NZ says more needs to be done to recognise the wide variety of symptoms which are often atypical or silent. These can include neurological issues, skin conditions and fertility problems. Increased awareness, improved screening and redefining diagnostic criteria are vital to earlier intervention and better health outcomes.

“Coeliac Disease is different for every body,” Bremner adds. “The more people understand the diverse symptoms, the better equipped we are to support those affected both in their everyday lives and for their long-term health.”

For more information about Coeliac Awareness Week 2025, visit www.coeliac.org.nz

About Coeliac Disease

Coeliac disease triggers an autoimmune response, damaging the small intestine and impairing nutrient absorption. While classic symptoms like diarrhoea and cramping are well known, many people remain undiagnosed due to mild or atypical symptoms. Yet if left untreated, coeliac disease can lead to serious health issues, such as osteoporosis, fertility issues, and nervous system disorders. Greater awareness leads to earlier diagnosis and better health outcomes.

For more information on Coeliac Disease and Gluten-Free Food Safety Training, visit coeliac.org.nz.

Coeliac Awareness Week 2025 is proudly supported by Allergywise, Bakels, Bin Inn, Eat Choice, FreshLife, Gluten Free Shop, Griffin’s, Lee Kum Kee, My Food Bag, Ocho, Tip Top, Synergy Health and Waitoa.

