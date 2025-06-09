Tower Partners With Sedgwick

Tower and Sedgwick partners (Photo/Supplied)

Tower has today announced a new partnership with Sedgwick, a global leader in loss adjusting, to ensure fast claims assessments for Tower customers during large weather events.

The new partnership means Tower will have access to additional support from Sedgwick’s loss adjusters across New Zealand and the Pacific. External loss adjusters are typically used in the insurance industry for continuity of service in times of increased demand, for example, during stormy weather.

Tower Chief Claims Officer Steve Wilson says, “As a forward-thinking insurer, we are thrilled to partner with Sedgwick to help ensure we continue to be there for our customers, no matter what.”

“The Tower team will still be with you every step of the way to progress and settle your claim. This partnership means we can assess damage and start the claims process faster during claims peaks, with more loss adjusting resource ready to go, if needed.”

The new partnership will benefit all Tower customers throughout New Zealand and the Pacific, including in smaller locations where Tower may not have a large in-region assessing or loss adjusting team.

The increased assessing resource also means specialist Tower assessors are focused on handling more complex claims.

Sedgwick New Zealand CEO Philip van Zyl says, “We’re delighted to support Tower, as a trusted Kiwi business that shares our commitment to helping communities rebuild after a loss. Through this partnership, we will combine our strengths and expertise to drive better outcomes for all stakeholders. It is about making recovery smoother, more accessible, and more effective for everyone impacted.”

About Tower

Born and bred in New Zealand, Tower has been supporting Kiwis when they need it most for more than 155 years. In that time, we’ve grown to operate across New Zealand and the Pacific islands, providing our customers with cover for their houses, cars, contents, businesses and more.

While our heritage is important to us, we’ve also set our sights on the future. Tower’s focus on innovation and investment in large-scale digital transformation has enabled the business to evolve rapidly, in-line with the latest in technology and customer expectations. The result is customer-focused, digital-first insurance solutions - combined with joining forces with like minded partners, Tower has been able to create more, simpler products, to suit the modern lifestyles of its customers.

For more information, see www.tower.co.nz/

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world’s leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company’s expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders.

For more information, see sedgwick.com.

