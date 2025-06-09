New Zealand Is Saying Goodbye To 3G: Are You Ready For The Change?

New Zealand’s 3G mobile networks will shutdown from the end of 2025 and now is the time for consumers to get ready.

While most New Zealanders are already using 4G or 5G-compatible devices and won’t need to take any action, anyone with a 3G-reliant phone or device may be affected. This includes tablets, medical alarms, security alarms, business equipment, vehicle trackers and other connected IoT devices. It’s crucial to check you can stay connected.

To help New Zealanders prepare, we’re launching a nationwide consumer awareness campaign, alongside a new, free-text checker tool from our three mobile network operators.

Simply text ‘3G’ to 550 from any mobile phone to instantly find out if your device is ready for the change, or to receive clear instructions on what to do next.

Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen is encouraging everyone:

“Don’t wait - text ‘3G’ to 550 today and make sure you stay connected after the 3G shutdown.”

“The majority of consumers won’t be affected by the shutdown but for those who are it’s important they know well in advance and know what to do.”

Phones that rely on 3G technology won’t connect to any networks after the shutdown, including making a 111 emergency call.

“We want to help New Zealanders stay connected as we move to faster, more reliable networks. The 3G shutdown is a positive step for our digital future, but it’s important that anyone with 3G-reliant phones or devices checks now so they can stay connected.”

For those who need to upgrade to a 4G compatible device, the TCF urges consumers to recycle their old handsets through RE:MOBILE.

“Mobile phones contain valuable materials that can be reused, as well as components that are harmful to the environment if sent to landfill. By recycling your old phone with RE:MOBILE you’re helping protect New Zealand’s environment and supporting a more sustainable future. Don’t throw your old phone in the bin! Give it a second life and do your part for our planet”, says Paul Brislen.

Find out more here: Understanding The 3G Shutdown | NZ Telecommunications Forum: https://www.tcf.org.nz/digital-living/understanding-the-3g-shutdown

About the TCF

The NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) was established in 2002. It plays a vital role in the telecommunications industry in New Zealand, collaboratively developing key industry standards and codes of practice that underpin the country’s digital economy. Our objective is to actively foster cooperation among the telecommunications industry’s participants, to enable the efficient provision of regulated and non-regulated telecommunications services.

TCF Members include: 2degrees, AWACS, Chorus, Connexa, Devoli, Electric Kiwi, Enable Networks, FortySouth, Kordia, Lightwire, Mercury, Northpower Fibre, NOW, One NZ, Spark, Symbio Networks, Tuatahi First Fibre, Vector Fibre. WISPA-NZ, which represents 28 Wireless Internet Service Providers and Hourua Limited are also Associate Members of TCF.

For more information visit: http://www.tcf.org.nz

