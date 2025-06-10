Avanti Finance Group Appoints Matthew Craig As Head Of Lending Operations At Branded

Auckland, 10 June 2025 - Avanti Finance Group is thrilled to welcome Matthew Craig to the team as the Head of Lending Operations at Branded Financial Services (Branded). Matthew brings a wealth of experience and expertise from across the retail banking, mutual banking, and fintech industries.

Matthew Craig. Photo/Supplied.

In his new role, Matthew will oversee key areas including credit, settlements, accreditations, and sales support, leading Branded’s efforts to optimise and streamline lending operations for customers and business partners alike. With his extensive background in leadership, sales, operations, product management, and project delivery, Matthew is well-equipped to lead Branded’s operations as the company continues to grow and expand its services in the Australian market.

Liesl Knox, CEO of Branded Financial Services, commented:

"Matthew is a great addition to the team at Branded. His leadership experience and his customer-first mindset will be instrumental in driving the continued success of our lending operations".

Matthew Craig said:

"I’m excited to join the team at Branded Financial Services and to lead lending operations at such an exciting time for the business. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for customers, I look forward to working with the talented team at Branded to drive operational excellence and innovation in our services."

Matthew’s appointment marks a strategic step for both Branded and the broader Avanti Finance Group, as the organisation continues to invest in experienced leadership to drive long-term success.

ABOUT BRANDED FINANCIAL SERVICES

Branded Financial Services (BFS) has been providing premium motor vehicle finance in Australia since 2011. In 2019, BFS was acquired by Avanti Finance, an award-winning New Zealand-based specialist lender that has been providing tailored property, auto, personal and business lending solutions for over 35 years. As a progressive and introducer-centric business, we’re built to back people, move lending forward, and deliver the best possible outcome for both our introducers and their clients.

