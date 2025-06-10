Genesis Energy Powers Up Future with Workday

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organisations manage their people, money, and agents, today announced that Genesis Energy, New Zealand's leading electricity and gas provider, has selected Workday to kick off a strategic programme of work to evolve its finance function, in order to become world-class and future-ready.

With advisory and implementation support from Accenture, Genesis will deploy Workday’s cloud-based, scalable platform to modernise its core financial systems, enable streamlined processes, and empower its teams.

This strategic move will help equip Genesis with better-integrated, future-proofed systems to navigate evolving business and financial demands, helping to improve customer outcomes and unlock shareholder value. It will provide a strong foundation for Genesis’ delivery of its energy transition strategy Gen35, which includes building a pipeline of renewable generation investments of over $1 billion by FY30, in support of New Zealand’s commitment to net zero 2050, and to help ensure a secure and affordable electricity system.

Genesis’ Chief Financial Officer Julie Amey said the company looked forward to the opportunities presented by Workday to consolidate its finance systems, provide strategic insights, and offer a consistent user experience for Genesis employees.

"Implementing the Workday Finance platform will provide Genesis with an out-of-box solution to leverage best practice finance and business processes with future-ready technology. By automating routine tasks, enhancing reporting capabilities, improving data accessibility, and significantly boosting both finance and business usability, the new system allows our finance community to focus on higher-value activities and enhanced business partnering,” said Amey.

Genesis’ Chief Transformation and Technology Officer Ed Hyde said Workday will help enhance Genesis’ commercial management of its diverse portfolio of flexible energy assets through New Zealand’s transition to a higher level of renewable electricity generation.

“Organisations like Genesis are vital to New Zealand’s economy and communities,” said Jonathan Brabant, regional sales director, Workday New Zealand. “We’re proud to support their ambition through their Gen35 strategy, helping enable the digital foundation needed to deliver a more sustainable, renewable energy future for Aotearoa.”

Joining a growing community of New Zealand employers

Genesis joins more than 30 other New Zealand employers, including major banks, electricity companies and construction organisations, as well as more than 12 public sector entities, such as core public service agencies, local government bodies and universities, in selecting Workday. This growing community demonstrates Workday’s increasing presence and reputation across New Zealand’s public and private sectors.

About Genesis Energy Limited

Genesis provides energy services and innovative products to more than 500,000 residential and business customers through its brands of Genesis and Frank. Genesis also owns Ecotricity and has a 65% share in the EV charging company ChargeNet. Genesis provides energy through electricity, home solar, gas and LPG for homes, businesses and EV owners. With a range of renewable and thermal generation sites throughout the country, Genesis generates power for New Zealand through hydro stations at Tongariro, Tekapo and Lake Waikaremoana, solar generation from a solar farm in Canterbury, with three more solar farms in the pipeline, and a grid-scale battery development underway at Huntly Power Station. In addition, Genesis has a 46% equity interest in the Kupe oil and gas field located in Taranaki.

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

