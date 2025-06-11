Air New Zealand Continues To Soar Above The Clouds As New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer For Third Consecutive Year

Brooke Nelson, General Manager, Randstad New Zealand (Photo/Supplied)

As employees demand better workplace experiences, the Financial Services sector emerges as a standout performer, with ANZ, ASB, and BNZ securing spots among New Zealand’s Top Ten Most Attractive Employers

Despite ongoing job market uncertainty, Air New Zealand continues to soar to new heights, once again recognised as New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer in the 2025 Randstad Employer Brand Research, released today. Securing the top spot for a third consecutive year, the airline has now claimed this prestigious award nine times in total, strengthening its reputation as New Zealand’s employer of choice. This year it was recognised for its financial health (#1), interesting job content (#2) and good reputation (#3).

Now in its 15th year, the Randstad Employer Branding Research examines New Zealand workers' views on employer brands and job preferences. As the world's largest independent employer brand study, it gathers insights from 170,000 respondents across 34 countries, including 3,960 New Zealanders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

However, when it comes to the most attractive places to work in New Zealand, 2025’s trailblazer sector has been financial services with ANZ New Zealand powering into 3rd place, versus 17th in 2024, ASB moving into 7th position (13th in 2024) and BNZ landing in 8th spot, versus 35th place in 2024. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, the banks were recognised for their financial strength, job security, flexibility and good reputation.

Other significant changes included IBM moving into 4th spot from 63rd in 2024 and Hato Hone St John securing 5th place versus 14th in 2024.

Randstad New Zealand’s General Manager, Brooke Nelson comments, “In a year of extraordinary change, these organisations have proven their resilience, innovation, and commitment to their people. Air New Zealand’s continued reign as New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer is a testament to its iconic employer brand and dedication to creating an outstanding workplace for its people. A big shout out to the financial services sector this year, with an impressive turnout reflecting a shifting perception of banks as attractive career destinations for professionals at all levels. Congratulations to all the organisations who have demonstrated leadership and excellence in 2025’s Randstad Employer Brand Research—your achievements set the benchmark for workplaces across New Zealand.”

Winner Quotes:

Air New Zealand Chief People Officer, Nikki Dines:

“We’re incredibly proud to be named New Zealand’s most attractive employer, it’s a real privilege and a reflection of the fantastic people who make Air New Zealand what it is. Their hard work, passion, and commitment to our customers and to each other are what make this airline special. We’re committed to creating an environment where our people feel supported and can grow their careers. Together with our people and their unions, we’ll continue to look for ways to improve and shape a workplace we can all be proud of.”

MBIE Chief People Officer, Jennifer Nathan:

“Placing as the second most attractive employer in New Zealand for 2025 is the result of MBIE’s ongoing commitment to supporting an inclusive workplace, a values-led culture and structured professional development pathways for our people. MBIE’s strong brand as an employer is also bolstered by the importance of the work that we do to grow New Zealand for all. It’s a purpose that resonates and contributes to our positive reputation as an organisation and a desirable place to work.”

ANZ New Zealand General Manager of Talent and Culture, Tim Horgan:

“It’s great to see that ANZ New Zealand has improved its rankings as an attractive place to work. It’s a huge achievement for the whole ANZ whānau, and really reflects our focus on building a fantastic organisational culture,” says Tim Horgan, ANZ New Zealand’s GM of Talent and Culture. “Our people are a vital part of what makes ANZ New Zealand special and we take pride in creating an inclusive workplace which enables people to grow, thrive and deliver great customer outcomes. It’s a competitive employment market out there, so I’m really pleased to see that ANZ New Zealand’s reputation is resonating so strongly with potential employees.”

Banks have had a glow-up…and jobseekers are noticing

This year’s Randstad Employee Brand Research reveals that banking careers in New Zealand are highly sought after. Once seen in the 1980s as a symbol of stability and long-term job security, banks lost some of their appeal in recent decades - but they are now firmly back in favour with Kiwi jobseekers.

Nelson explains that today’s banks are no longer just financial institutions - they’ve evolved into innovation hubs, offering exciting opportunities in data, AI, cybersecurity and digital services. Once considered “tech dinosaurs”, banks are now among the most forward-thinking employers, creating more dynamic, purpose-driven career paths.

“For the first time, three major banks have secured spots in the top ten—an achievement driven by both industry transformation and growing recognition of the diverse career opportunities available.” says Nelson. “They still offer the stability and security they’ve long been known for - but are now pairing that with strong salaries, flexible work policies and clear career pathways for everyone - from fresh graduates to seasoned professionals. Banks are once again recognised as offering smart, solid career choices - with a lot more excitement than people might expect.”

The employer attractiveness contest: what makes companies stand out in today’s job market?

In today’s job market, roles offering balance, good pay and training are seen as ‘hygiene factors’ when it comes to deciding one employer’s attractiveness versus another. However, this year’s employer branding findings reveal a subtle shift: for the first time, a pleasant work experience has narrowly overtaken job security as a top driver of employer attractiveness—by just one point—showing both remain deeply important in today’s uncertain climate.

More employees are seeking an environment where respect, recognition and empathy are embedded in daily culture. Simply put, if salaries can’t rise, the employee experience must.

This evolving mindset signals that New Zealanders are no longer choosing between security and satisfaction—they expect both.

Brooke explains, “People don’t stay for free lunches - they stay for cultures where they feel seen, heard and respected. In a climate where pay rises are limited, the employee experience becomes the real differentiator. A values-driven, empathetic culture - where simple gestures like regular check-ins, clear communication that bridges digital distance and even saying thank you are the norm - can be a powerful retention tool.”

Feeling valued trumps pay

Overall employee engagement levels in New Zealand are rising, with 62% of workers reporting they feel engaged at their jobs. However, nearly half (46%) of disengaged employees plan to leave their roles by mid-year – a clear warning sign for employers not to get too complacent as the economy starts to turn and more job opportunities become available.

Feeling valued now ranks just behind work-life balance as a key employee motivation for engaged employees. For those who are disengaged, it’s the second most cited reason - right after concerns about compensation. The message is clear: if you can’t offer a raise, offer growth and recognition.

Upskilling as a retention lever when pay can’t rise

With job switching intent down 3% from last year, employers have a crucial window to focus on long-term retention strategies rather than just short-term hiring fixes.

One of the clearest levers to keep talent committed is upskilling. With pay increases harder to come by, 67% of workers—especially Millennials and Gen Z – see learning and development as the new currency of value, especially those who are contemplating a job change.

Nelson comments, “Upskilling isn’t just a nice-to-have anymore – it’s what keeps people engaged, motivated and loyal. Yet with the rapid pace of AI and tech advancements, many workers feel unsure about how to keep up. Employers are uniquely positioned to bridge this gap by offering clear, accessible training programmes that make learning part of the everyday experience. By investing in employee development, organisations not only future-proof their workforce but also build stronger loyalty and retention.”

Nelson also observes that after a year marked by job market uncertainty, many Kiwis are reassessing how and where they want to work based on broader life choices.

Nelson explains, “Employees are increasingly redefining work on their own terms, moving beyond traditional career paths to embrace new opportunities. Some are shifting industries, while others are turning side hustles into full-time ventures. With AI and digital tools lowering barriers to entrepreneurship, more people are prioritising work that offers lifestyle flexibility. This shift isn’t just about work-life balance—it’s about living differently, whether through fewer hours, greater autonomy, or work that aligns with personal values. As this evolution fuels demand for upskilling and career mobility, employers must adapt to remain competitive in a workforce that no longer follows a one-size-fits-all model.”

These evolving expectations help explain why organisations like Air New Zealand, ANZ New Zealand and MBIE have secured top spots on this year’s Most Attractive Employers list.

Nelson concludes, “The foundations of a strong employer brand haven’t changed. Trust, fairness and good communication. Everything else is just noise if you don’t get those right. As a recruitment agency that puts people first, Randstad does more than fill roles – we help people build meaningful careers and support organisations in finding talent that lasts. By bridging the perception gap between employers and job seekers, we aim to be the trusted partner for both navigating today’s workforce realities.”

About the Randstad Employer Brand Research

Now in its 16th year, the 2025 Randstad Employer Brand Research explores New Zealand workers’ perceptions of employer brands, providing a unique understanding of employee and job seeker preferences. This is the largest independent employer brand research in the world, providing insights from nearly 170,000 respondents and 6,084 organisations in 34 countries worldwide, including 3,960 New Zealanders.

About the Randstad Hall of Fame

Any organisation who wins the most attractive employer accolade for three years running automatically joins the Randstad Hall of Fame, making it ineligible to win the award for the next three years. Air New Zealand has previously held the title for three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013 and a further three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. This year marks Air New Zealand's third year back in contention, where it has regained the title of Most Attractive Employer in New Zealand again, having won the award a total of nine times.

About Randstad New Zealand

Randstad is a global leader in the recruitment and HR services industry with an ambition to be the most equitable and specialised talent company. The company's New Zealand business has been supporting people and organisations in realising their true potential, helping find the best permanent, temporary and contract talent across key industries. Human connection is at the heart of the business. A personal approach, supported by state-of-the-art technology, is what sets Randstad apart in talent acquisition. Visit www.randstad.co.nz/ to discover a new way to recruit.

© Scoop Media

