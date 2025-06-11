New Zealand Film Commission Initiates Next Phase Of Strategic Global Trade Mission In France And Ireland

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) is doubling down on their global trade mission in 2025 by attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s business marketplace, Mifa, and solidifying its treaty partnership with Ireland.

This year is the 40th edition of Mifa, the world’s largest and most important animation business event, with more than 18,000 attendees from 117 countries in Annecy.

Chris Payne, Head of Co-Production and Incentives, and Bevin Linkhorn, Investment and Development Executive, lead the 30-strong NZFC delegation in partnership with Screen Wellington – the largest ever New Zealand presence at Annecy.

Attending for the first time since 2016, NZFC are promoting the New Zealand screen sector and its appeal as both the home of incredible stories and storytellers, and a co-production and inbound production partner of choice.

“Animation provides a major growth opportunity for New Zealand; like VFX it fits seamlessly into a digital economy. Supercharging the New Zealand animation industry involves scaling up the development and production of unique, universally resonant feature film and series animation for global audiences, while growing New Zealand’s role as a key provider of animation services for the world’s leading studios,” says Payne.

For the first time, the NZFC is taking a booth at Mifa to promote the New Zealand animation industry, and to serve as a hub for the New Zealand delegation. The NZFC is also delivering a programme of sessions in partnership with key sister agencies and organisations such as those in Australia, Taiwan, Korea and Scotland, with the goal of developing relationships that lead to co-production and other collaborative outcomes.

“Mifa is the world’s key animation market annually, attended by leading sector representatives from around the globe. This is a crucial date in the calendar for the NZFC to build on our recently announced support for the animation sector and goal to expand it.

“We’re here providing a significant strategic opportunity to support local animation studios and practitioners to progress their slates of projects, secure co-production and market partners, and scale their business activities, while also attracting high value animation, post-production and visual effects work to New Zealand,” added Payne.

One of the highlights of the Mifa schedule is a panel discussion involving NZFC, Screen Wellington, and New Zealand creatives from Ama Digital Studios (Auckland), Tai Huri Films (Whangārei) and 37 Degrees Studio (Wellington). A clear demonstration of New Zealand’s ability to work at all levels and across the country, from internationally renowned Wētā FX to small, independent animation studios delivering unique, culturally distinctive work.

Wētā FX will also be showcasing their work as part of a Studio Focus session, Story to Screen: Realizing a Filmmaker’s Vision at Wētā FX delivered by Senior Animation Supervisor, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo and Animation Supervisor, Kevin Estey. Productions profiled in the session were supported by the New Zealand Government’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) rebate.

Strengthening ties with treaty partner Ireland

Prior to the NZFC delegation attending Annecy/Mifa, the NZFC visited Ireland to participate in Wellington and Galway UNESCO Cities of Film activities highlighting the Te Reo Māori/Gaeilge Animation Exchange in Galway. Ireland provides a strong example of the possibilities of growth within the animation sector, having increased its impact on the Irish economy fourfold since 2009 by developing this aspect of its creative output.

A highlight was a visit to TG4, the Irish-language broadcaster based in the heart of rural Connemara, which has a key role in the development and production of Irish-language film, TV and digital content.

Also included on the itinerary was a networking reception co-hosted with the New Zealand Embassy in Dublin, along with Wellington and Galway UNESCO Cities of Film, which celebrated both the Exchange and strategic connections for New Zealand with Screen Ireland and key Irish production companies and industry bodies.

“Ireland and NewZealand share a rich storytelling tradition and common creative values. Both our cultures treasure the spoken and written word, passed down through generations and champion authenticity and community. Our co-production treaty has been in place for nearly 20 years, and a key part of this longevity are the deep relationships NZFC has developed with Screen Ireland and the Irish industry in that time, borne out by co-produced feature films such as Come to Daddy and Evil Dead Rise, and the TV series, The Gone which is now in its second season,” says Chris Payne.

The New Zealand screen sector contributes around $3.5 billion to the national economy and supports more than 20,000 jobs. The continued growth of this industry is dependent on the expansion of international opportunities and relationships, with a keen focus on new and existing markets for New Zealand, both of which are at the heart of the NZFC’s global trade mission strategy.

