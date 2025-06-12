Total Realty Expands Low-Commission Real Estate Services Across South Island

Total Realty, a New Zealand-owned real estate agency, continues to offer its low-commission, full-service model to sellers and buyers across the South Island, with established teams in Christchurch, Nelson, and other key regional centres.

Founded in 2007, Total Realty introduced a commission rate of 1.5% plus a fixed administration fee, aiming to deliver professional real estate services at a fairer cost. The company operates without franchise fees, enabling savings to be passed directly to clients. This approach has seen the brand grow steadily, with hundreds of homeowners in regions such as Nelson and Christchurch choosing the agency for residential property transactions.

In Nelson, Nelson real estate agents from Total Realty have been active since 2012, providing local expertise for the Nelson and Tasman regions. The Nelson team offers a range of services, including professional photography, multi-platform advertising, open homes, and tailored advice on sale strategies. Agents in the area are experienced, with many holding over a decade in the industry, and are noted for selling more houses per agent than other local agencies.

Similarly, real estate agents in Christchurch are part of a wider South Island network, supporting clients in Christchurch, Rangiora, Selwyn, and beyond. Total Realty’s consultants are selected for their experience and commitment to service, with the company reporting a high level of repeat business and client referrals. According to the agency, Consumer magazine has recognised Total Realty as one of the most cost-effective real estate options in the market.

Total Realty’s regional presence includes sales teams in Blenheim, Dunedin, Invercargill, Kaikoura, Ashburton, and Alexandra. The company remains licensed under the Real Estate Agents Act 2008 and continues to focus on providing transparent, client-focused real estate services throughout the South Island.

