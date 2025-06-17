Total Realty Highlights Regional Real Estate Activity In Kaikoura And Christchurch

New Zealand real estate agency Total Realty reports continued activity across its property listings in Kaikoura and Christchurch, reflecting ongoing demand for residential properties in both regions.

Total Realty’s current portfolio includes a variety of houses for sale in Kaikoura, ranging from modern family homes to lifestyle properties and vacant land. Recent listings in Kaikoura feature homes with sea and mountain views, multi-bedroom layouts, and options suited for both permanent residence and holiday accommodation. The agency’s Kaikoura team brings local market expertise to assist buyers in navigating the distinctive features and opportunities of the area.

In Christchurch, Total Realty continues to offer a broad selection of residential properties throughout the city and surrounding suburbs. The agency’s house for sale in Christchurch listings cover a range of price points and property types, including townhouses, standalone homes, and investment opportunities. The online platform allows buyers to filter properties by suburb, price, and features, supporting informed decision-making for first-home buyers, investors, and those seeking to relocate within the South Island.

Total Realty operates across multiple South Island locations, including Rangiora, Selwyn, Nelson, Blenheim, Dunedin, Invercargill, Ashburton, and Alexandra, in addition to Christchurch and Kaikoura. The agency provides detailed property information online, with support from experienced local agents in each area.

The company remains licensed under the Real Estate Agents Act 2008 and can be contacted through its Christchurch office or by phone and email for further information on current listings or to arrange viewings. For the latest property updates, buyers can also follow Total Realty’s social media channels.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

