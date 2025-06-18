Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Quarterly Current Account Deficit $5.5 Billion

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 11:30 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed by $53 million to $5.5 billion in the March 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The value of New Zealand goods exports increased in the March 2025 quarter. However, rising export values were partly offset by increases in goods imports,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

“The March 2025 quarter current account deficit is very similar to the December 2024 quarter.”

The value of services New Zealand imported from the rest of the world increased, while the value of services exported decreased in the March 2025 quarter.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Quarterly current account deficit $5.5 billion: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/quarterly-current-account-deficit-5-5-billion/
  • Balance of payments and international investment position: March 2025 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/balance-of-payments-and-international-investment-position-march-2025-quarter/
