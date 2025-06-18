Auckland Businesses Get Immigration Edge

The Auckland Business Chamber and Working In, New Zealand’s leading employer-focused immigration and global hiring service provider, today announced a strategic partnership to equip businesses with streamlined visa solutions and compliance tools.

With Auckland’s 227,000+ businesses employing over 1 million workers, many reliant on skilled migrants - this alliance addresses critical workforce challenges by streamlining visa processes, reducing compliance risks, and ensuring Chamber members retain a competitive edge in global talent acquisition. This partnership reinforces the region’s position as New Zealand’s economic engine.

Simon Bridges, Chief Executive of the Auckland Business Chamber, says, “Auckland’s businesses are the backbone of New Zealand’s economy, and the ability to access and retain skilled people is more important than ever. Our members consistently tell us that visa compliance and workforce planning are major challenges. By partnering with Working In, we’re giving our members the tools and support they need to succeed.”

He adds, “This isn’t just about compliance - it’s about helping Auckland remain a hub for global talent and ensuring our region stays competitive.”

The strategic partnership to provide members a discount to Working In’sMyVisaTeam, a comprehensive immigration management platform combining expert advisory services,and the company’s VisaTrackonline platform for real-time visa management and compliance alerts.

Scott Mathieson, who co-founded Working In in 1998, says, “We’re proud to support the Auckland Business Chamber and its members at a time when immigration is so central to business success. Our VisaTrack services are already helping some of New Zealand’s largest employers save time, reduce risk, and secure the talent they need. Partnering with the Chamber means we can extend this expertise to thousands more businesses.”

He continues, “We know the challenges - policy changes, compliance headaches, and the need for certainty. Our goal is to make immigration and hiring easier and more transparent for every Auckland employer.”

Bridges adds, “This partnership is a real win for our members. It’s about practical support, not just advice, and it shows the Chamber’s commitment to delivering real value.” Mathieson agrees, “Auckland is New Zealand’s business engine room, and we’re excited to play our part in helping it grow.”

About Working In

With one of the most experienced teams of Licensed Immigration Advisers and Recruitment Specialists in New Zealand and 4,000+ successful placements, Working In (workingin.nz) is New Zealand's only end to end employer-focused immigration & recruitment service provider. Services span Immigration Strategy, Visa Processing and Workforce Planning to International & Local Recruitment, and INZ-compliant settlement support

About Auckland Business Chamber

The Auckland Business Chamber is one of New Zealand’s leading business networks, dedicated to supporting, advocating for, and connecting businesses across the region. With over 165 years of experience, the Chamber exists to make it easier to do business in Auckland—offering practical support, trusted advice, and opportunities for growth and connection.

