What's coming up at City Gallery 16-19 November

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 3:35 pm
Press Release: City Gallery Wellington

We’ve got a jam-packed few days here at the Gallery with a new season of exhibitions opening, exhibition closing, a live quadraphonic-sound performance, exhibition tours, two artist talks, Gordon H. Brown Lecture, and NZIA talk.

Read on to find out more about our events and exhibitions.

Upcoming events

Weekend Exhibition Tours
Saturdays and Sundays, 12:15pm | Free
Get more out of your visit this weekend with an exhibition tour of our closing exhibition Eavesdropping. No bookings needed, meet in the foyer.
https://citygallery.org.nz/events/weekend-exhibition-tours-8/

News from the Sun Artists Talks
Sat 16 November, 2pm | Free
On the opening day of News from the Sun, join us for short conversations with the artists: Justine Varga talks with Kirsty Baker, Shaun Waugh with Geoffrey Batchen, and Harry Culy with Senior Curator Aaron Lister.
https://citygallery.org.nz/events/news-from-the-sun-artist-talks/

Performance: How Does a Straight Line Feel?
Sat 16 November, 4pm | Free
Artists Bryan Phillips and Fayen d’Evie present a live quadraphonic-sound performance. They are in Wellington as part of the Te Whare Hēra Eavesdropping Residency, a partnership with Massey University's Te Whare Hēra, supported by Liquid Architecture through Creative Victoria's International Engagement programme. In association with Eavesdropping.
https://citygallery.org.nz/events/performance-how-does-a-straight-line-feel/

Hoda Afshar Artist Talk
Sun 17 November, 2pm | Free
Iranian-Australian artist Hoda Afshar discusses her photographic practice, including her award-winning portrait of Behrouz Boochani—the Iranian-Kurdish writer and asylum seeker detained on Manus Island. Afshar will also show an excerpt of her film Remain.
She is joined in conversation with Murdoch Stephens, editor and refugee campaigner #DoubletheQuota. In association with Eavesdropping.
https://citygallery.org.nz/events/hoda-afshar-artist-talk/

NZIA City Talks: Elizabeth Cox: Make Room for Her Story
Mon 18 Nov, 6pm | Free
Elizabeth Cox, a Wellington architectural historian, discusses women’s contributions to New Zealand’s architectural history.
https://citygallery.org.nz/events/nzia-city-talks-elizabeth-cox-make-room-for-her-story/

Gordon H. Brown Lecture: Anthony Byrt on Simon Denny
Tues 19 Nov, 6pm | Free
Byrt will discuss the ways Denny's work examines the growing and pervasive impact of ‘surveillance capitalism’ on our lives and how Denny and a handful of his contemporaries internationally are deploying monsters and the grotesque to create new visions of how digital technologies are reshaping the world around us. In partnership with Victoria University of Wellington.
https://citygallery.org.nz/events/gordon-h-brown-lecture-anthony-byrt/


Closing exhibitions

Eavesdropping
Closing this Sun 17 November
Eavesdropping used to be a crime, but now it’s everywhere This exhibition explores the politics of listening in our post-Snowden moment. But it isn’t just about big data, surveillance, and security, it’s also about our personal responsibilities as earwitnesses. Featuring an international line up of artists, Eavesdropping is an ongoing collaboration between Liquid Architecture and Melbourne Law School. It was first presented last year at Ian Potter Museum of Art, University of Melbourne.

Upcoming exhibitions

Steve Carr: Chasing the Light
16 November–15 March 2020
In a six-screen video installation, drone-mounted cameras observe a fireworks display from multiple viewpoints simultaneously, placing viewers inside the action. Presented without sound, Christchurch artist Steve Carr undercuts the anticipated drama, offering a chilled-out take on a familiar spectacle. A Christchurch Art Gallery exhibition.
https://citygallery.org.nz/exhibitions/steve-carr-chasing-the-light/


News from the Sun
16 November–15 March 2020
Wellington’s Harry Culy and Shaun Waugh and Sydney’s Justine Varga put new spins on familiar photographic motifs: the horizon, the still life, the window. Reiterating, abstracting, and transforming their motifs, they traverse the cliché.
https://citygallery.org.nz/exhibitions/news-from-the-sun/

ends

