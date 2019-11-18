SIX60 Saturdays 2020 | New Plymouth SOLD OUT

The SIX60 concert at the New Plymouth TSB Bowl Of Brooklands has officially sold out. This means that SIX60 have just matched Split Enz 1983 Enz Of An Era show as the only other New Zealand act to sell out the iconic outdoor venue at 15,000 concert goers!

The New Plymouth line up also features New Zealand great Dave Dobbyn along with Mitch James and Paige.

This is their second sell out on SIX60 Saturdays 2020 after 50,000 fans snapped up tickets to their show at Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium.

All other shows on the SIX60 Saturdays 2020 tour are selling fast. Fans are urged to purchase tickets ASAP before they’re all gone!

It's been a big week for SIX60. The band have just released their third full length album SIX60 (3) which is already proving to be an absolute monster debuting at #1 in the New Zealand Top 40 over the weekend. They also have a record breaking six tracks in the Top Ten of the Official Singles Chart. Adding to this, the boys bagged another three New Zealand Music Awards including The People's Choice Award, well and truly cementing SIX60 at the top of their game.

Taking place over six consecutive Saturdays, SIX60 Saturdays will be their biggest national tour ever. From 25 January 2020, SIX60 Saturdays sees the band hit Lower Hutt, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Whangarei and Auckland before wrapping up at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday 7 March. Adding to the excitement, they’re bringing some of New Zealand’s hottest talent along for the ride. With appearances by honorary kiwi’s Ocean Alley, local pop heroes Drax Project, singer-songwriter Mitch James, NZ music royalty Dave Dobbyn playing the hits, Auckland based party starters SACHI, powerhouse L.A.B., Kiwi reggae legends Sons of Zion, award winning rapper and producer Kings, RnB-pop up and comer Paige, soul sensation Niko Walters, Wellington based rapper Vayne and guitar pop duo Foley, no two shows will be the same with a different line-up featured each night.

Head to www.eccles.co.nz/six60 to get familiar with the line-up in your city!

© Scoop Media

