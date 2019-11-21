Gates Open In Queenstown!



With the New Zealand Open fast approaching, the organisers are proud to announce that they will be ‘opening the gates’ in 2020 with free entry to both Millbrook Resort and The Hills, allowing everyone the ability to watch the best golfers from across New Zealand, Australia and Asia in action.

Tournament Director Michael Glading says that this move has been made to entice people from across the country to come and enjoy everything that the New Zealand Open has to offer.

“We’ve held the Open in Queenstown for eight consecutive years and as an event, it’s reached the level of maturity and support that means we can open our gates for the 2020 event,” says Glading.

“While we’re making the event free entry there will be a charge for car parking with all proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Queenstown to distribute. As part of the evolution of the event, we’ve always wanted the Open to have a larger charity element.”

Queenstown resident and Professional Golfer Ben Campbell will be making his eighth appearance at the 2020 New Zealand Open and is hoping a large local crowd turns up to support both the local and international players.

“As professional players, we love seeing large crowds on the course and hearing their reactions around the green really gives us a buzz,” said Campbell. “Removing the cost of entry to New Zealand’s premier tournament is a great way to allow everyone the chance to enjoy top-level golf in our backyard.”

The 101st New Zealand Open, presented by SKY Sport, will be staged at Millbrook Resort and The Hills near Queenstown on 27 February to 1 March, 2020.



ends

© Scoop Media

