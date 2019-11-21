Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gates Open In Queenstown!

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: NZ Open


With the New Zealand Open fast approaching, the organisers are proud to announce that they will be ‘opening the gates’ in 2020 with free entry to both Millbrook Resort and The Hills, allowing everyone the ability to watch the best golfers from across New Zealand, Australia and Asia in action.

Tournament Director Michael Glading says that this move has been made to entice people from across the country to come and enjoy everything that the New Zealand Open has to offer.

“We’ve held the Open in Queenstown for eight consecutive years and as an event, it’s reached the level of maturity and support that means we can open our gates for the 2020 event,” says Glading.

“While we’re making the event free entry there will be a charge for car parking with all proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Queenstown to distribute. As part of the evolution of the event, we’ve always wanted the Open to have a larger charity element.”

Queenstown resident and Professional Golfer Ben Campbell will be making his eighth appearance at the 2020 New Zealand Open and is hoping a large local crowd turns up to support both the local and international players.

“As professional players, we love seeing large crowds on the course and hearing their reactions around the green really gives us a buzz,” said Campbell. “Removing the cost of entry to New Zealand’s premier tournament is a great way to allow everyone the chance to enjoy top-level golf in our backyard.”

The 101st New Zealand Open, presented by SKY Sport, will be staged at Millbrook Resort and The Hills near Queenstown on 27 February to 1 March, 2020.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Open on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 