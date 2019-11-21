Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal



21 November 2019

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal collectively helping those in need at Christmas time and beyond



Kmart has officially launched its annual Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal together with founding charity partner The Salvation Army, calling on Kiwis to give a gift or make a cash contribution to those in need.

Now in its 26th year, the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal is New Zealand’s largest and longest-running Christmas gift Appeal and has raised more than 500,000 gifts for people during tough times.

With at least one in seven New Zealand families living below the poverty line, this year the Appeal invites people in the community to show their generosity through gift giving, or demonstrate the power of coming together by contributing $1 to their transaction to help lift the financial burden that often comes with the festive season.

John Gualtieri, Kmart Director of Retail Australia and New Zealand says, “Last Christmas we had millions of people visiting our stores. We’re fortunate enough to reach a large number of shoppers and through the support of our generous community, we can make a remarkable impact. If every person visiting us during Christmas gave a practical gift or contributed a small amount such as $1, together we can help relieve the financial pressure for families in need.

“This year we’re continuing the campaign tradition of accepting gifts for Kiwis of all ages in the lead-up to Christmas. We’re also encouraging the community to contribute cash at the checkout, with all proceeds going to support those in need at Christmas and beyond. From as little as $1, customers can give and demonstrate the collective impact a single dollar can have on the lives of those in need,” concludes Gualtieri

Jodi Hoare, The Salvation Army National Welfare Co-ordinator says, “Christmas should be a time of celebration and fun. However, for people struggling financially the added pressure of Christmas can sometimes be very stressful and difficult.

“Through supporting people with gifts for children in their care we can help return some joy to Christmas,” she says.

“When considering a gift to give, please think particularly of teenagers and older boys – these are the groups we struggle most to get gifts for.”

The Appeal forms part of the Kmart Group’s ‘Better Together’ sustainable development program, focused on delivering on the Group’s responsibility to care for and respect the planet and all the lives that are touched. This includes their commitment in helping communities to thrive.

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal is now available in stores nationwide. Gift contributions will be accepted until Christmas Eve, 24 December 2019 and financial contributions until 31 January 2020.

Ways to get involved in the Appeal include:

Take a bauble tag off the Wishing Tree in store and scan the barcode at the register to contribute

Choose a practical gift that will go beyond Christmas time and leave it under the Wishing Tree in store

Drop a coin in the collection box at any register

Give online at https://www.kmart.co.nz/kmartwishingtree

Gifts do not need to be purchased from Kmart nor do they need to be wrapped. We are unable to accept used or second-hand gifts and encourage those to give practical gifts that will help people in need all year round.

