James Blunt returns with 'Once Upon A Mind Tour'

Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce the return of multi-Platinum British singer and songwriter James Blunt, who makes his highly anticipated return to New Zealand in November 2020. The tour news comes off the back of Blunt’s recently released, critically acclaimed 2019 sixth album, Once Upon A Mind – out now via Atlantic Records/Warner Music New Zealand.

The chart-topping superstar, made famous by his honest, heartfelt songs and impressive Twitter skills, will perform two special indoor headline shows in November 2020 in Auckland and Christchurch.

Tickets for both NZ shows will go on sale Tuesday 3 December via frontiertouring.com/jamesblunt.

It’s been 15 years since fans first fell in love with the charming Blunt via his blockbuster 2004 debut album Back To Bedlam (7x Platinum NZ) , and the global sensation ‘You’re Beautiful’. With over 26 million catalogue streams in New Zealand to date, and 23 million albums sold worldwide, not to mention 5 x Grammy Award nominations, 2 x BRIT Awards, 2 x Ivor Novello Awards and more, Blunt recently returned with his latest, deeply personal 2019 album, Once Upon A Mind.

Fans will instantly recognise Blunt in the video for ‘Cold’, filmed in the Welsh countryside and with the singer donning familiar wet trousers. A circular nod to ‘You’re Beautiful’, ‘Cold’ reflects where Blunt has come from – and where he’s now going. “I’m back where I started,” says Blunt in 2019 of his new material. “Writing songs for me and the people around me. And I’m free again.”

‘Once Upon A Mind is by far James’ most personal and raw (album) since his debut.’ – Sun

‘If Back To Bedlam was his songs of innocence then Once Upon A Mind is his songs of experience’ – Mail On Sunday

Don’t miss the iconic James Blunt live on stage – touring November 2020!

JAMES BLUNT

with special guest

NEW ZEALAND

NOVEMBER 2020

Presented by Frontier Touring and The Hits (NZ)



FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/jamesblunt

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 26 November (12pm NZDT)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 3 December (12pm NZDT)





