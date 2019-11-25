Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Trident Homes Partners with The Good Oil Tactix

Monday, 25 November 2019, 5:52 pm
Press Release: Tactix


Trident Homes Christchurch franchise holders Jason McKenzie and Peter Nisbet are excited to have partnered with The Good Oil Tactix in a relationship they see as growing long term.

The business, which prides itself in being Home Builders in New Zealand, has offered its support to Netball Mainland and The Good Oil Tactix.

“Although the Trident brand is relatively new in Canterbury, we are building our reputation as a trusted team in the industry,” he said.

“We have watched closely in the last few seasons as The Good Oil Tactix has continued to build on its reputation following its success on and off the court, and we look forward to seeing what they can deliver in the 2020 ANZ Premiership.”

Nisbet and McKenzie, who have over 30 years building experience, say joining forces with New Zealand’s top female sport was a natural progression with many of Trident Homes’ clients having young families involved in netball.

“With both Pete and I having daughters playing they have been around the courts for many years and enjoyed watching the game at grassroots level.”

But a partnership with The Good Oil Tactix gained momentum when Trident Homes built a house for Captain Jane Watson.

“We have watched what Jane has achieved with the Tactix and were motivated to support her and her team,” McKenzie said.

“Trident Homes is proud to align itself to what The Good Oil Tactix bring to netball in Canterbury and we hope our support will contribute to a great year for the team.”

Netball Mainland Commercial Manager, Emma Hodgkin said they were thrilled to have partnered with Trident Homes.

“We are looking forward to building on our recent success and can do so with the support of Trident Homes who, like us, are making their mark in Canterbury,” she said.

The Team will be showing off their new look dresses when The Good Oil Tactix is back in action next month competing at the Super Club competition in Nelson from December 8-13.

