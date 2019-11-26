‘The Big FAT Lie’ cracks International Market

The feature length plant-based documentary ‘The Big FAT Lie’ on 10th December will begin a string of international releases, starting with a pre-release on iTunes.

The film tells the story of Grant Dixon at age 58, being rushed to hospital with a heart attack, where he is told he needs open heart surgery. Later Grant discovers how a whole food plant-based diet could turn his health around. He then journeys to find out why government officials hadn’t warned him of the real dangers of fat. Grant seeks interviews with New Zealand’s Heart Foundation, Cancer Society, Beef+Lamb and Fonterra. In the course of his journey Grant interviews; 7 professors, 9 doctors, 8 specialists and numerous case studies where people are delivered from; heart attacks, obesity, diabetes, cancer and gastro disease. The film also confronts the established medical institutions’ reliance on medicine and surgery, while ignoring the outstanding health benefits of a plant based diet. Wry humour and grandchild snippets illustrate why animal products are dangerous and a plant based lifestyle will reward with fantastic health.

“Following iTunes it will be released on all of the other important platforms” says film producer Grant Dixon, “Including; Prime Video, VUDU, Google play, YouTube, Microsoft, Play Station and Vimeo.”

“Then it will appear on a string of USA and Canadian cable outlets including; Comcast, Dish Network, Verizon, Frontier, Sudden Link, Mediacom, Armstrong, WOW, Rodgers, Shaw and Telus.”

“At the same time the film will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from; Amazon, Baker Taylor, Alliance, Midwest Tape and Canada’s Library Bounding.”

“This deal is a major breakthrough” says Grant, “I was fortunate enough for my film to be picked up by Gravitas Ventures, North America’s largest independent narrative film and documentary distributor. Last year they ran with another plant-based movie ‘What the Health’ which did very well for them. They now expect this similar messaged but locally produced film, to also do very well.”

This film is a true ‘one man band’ production, with Grant; researching, writing, filming, editing and narrating the entire documentary himself. “To my surprise I found I could film interviews quicker than when I used to have a whole crew behind me, back in the National Film Unit days.” Grant previously worked at the NFU as a Producer/Director. “Being able to shoot any time I liked was also a bonus” says Grant. While this was a true ‘no budget’ film with minimal cash costs, getting it ready for international release required significant investment.

‘The Big FAT Lie’ was accepted into five international film festivals and won Best Documentary and Best Message at the Top Indie Film Awards. This year Grant also road-showed the film in New Zealand and Brisbane where some 2,000 attended screenings, - eight of these events were sold-out. In New Zealand it screened in: Auckland, Christchurch, Whangarei, Alexandra, Dunedin, Waipukurau, Hastings, Palmerston North, Hamilton, Gisborne, Nelson, Wellington and Tauranga.

Pre-orders for ‘The Big FAT Lie’ are now available on iTunes at: https://apple.co/2QBMKnd or one can search for the title in iTunes. It will be further released on more platforms over the next few months.





