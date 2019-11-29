Venue change - Bad Religion,Frenzal Rhomb and Bodyjar

Venue change - Bad Religion,Frenzal Rhomb and Bodyjar set to play The Powerstation in Auckland next week!

Bad Religion, Frenzal Rhomb and Bodyjar will perform back-to-back at Auckland’s The Powerstation, next Wednesday December 4. Please note this is a venue change from Eventfinda Stadium.

The event is now R18+, any previous under-age ticket holders will get a full refund, contact eventfinda.co.nz for details.

Presented by Storm The Gates and The Rock’s night speciality show, RPM, tickets to the night of 80s/90s punk ‘n’ rock royalty are available from eventfinda.co.nz

Headlining is preeminent Los Angeles punk band Bad Religion whose numerous hits include ‘21st Century (Digital Boy)’. The band is on tour in support of their recently released 17th studio album AGE OF UNREASON. The critically-acclaimed record offers a fiery and intensely relevant musical response to the times and “Given the political madness that seems to have gripped the world these days, Bad Religion is as relevant as ever.” says Kerrang!.

Bad Religion continues to deliver a unique narrative consistent with the band’s long-standing humanist worldview.

Joining them is irreverent Australian punk unit Frenzal Rhomb. They formed in Sydney in the early 1990s before going on to take the ARIA Album charts by storm with 1999’s A MAN’S NOT A CAMEL; 2011’s SMOKO AT THE PET FOOD FACTORY and 2017’s HI-VIS HIGH TEA.

Frenzal Rhomb has gone through a number of line-up changes over the years, but lead vocalist Jason Whalley still serves as the band's sole constant member.

Completing the line-up is one of the most revered punk bands Australia has ever produced! Bodyjar have come a long way since forming in the Melbourne suburbs over 20 years ago.

Graduating from pub stages during the worldwide 90s punk boom, Bodyjar went on to tour the globe several times over with many of the era's most respected acts, and appeared on festivals like the Vans Warped Tour and Big Day Out, collecting fans at all stops on their rise. The band took a break from touring and recording in 2005 until 2013 before returning with their eighth album ROLE MODEL.

