Bass-ics: Gen Up on your Musical Genres workshop

Saturday, 30 November 2019, 11:28 am
Press Release: The Sensonauts

Bass-ics: Gen Up on your Musical Genres workshop
Feat. DJ/Producer Paige Julia

When: 6-8pm, Thu 12 December 2019
Where: The Pyramid Club, 272 Taranaki Street, Mount Cook, Wellington 6011

This workshop is back due to numerous requests and great feedback from last time! And it's in perfect timing for you to get your ears around those genres before festival season begins.

Wish you knew how to identify the music you love dancing to? This workshop will breakdown electronic dance music for you. It will help you know what kind of music you get amped on...and how to find more of it!

This workshop features experienced DJ/Producer Paige Julia, who'll be taking you through the basics of bass and beats.

You'll find out how to tell the difference between the most popular genres such as house, broken beats, and a whole lot more. You'll get to listen to examples of different genres and test your newfound genre-spotting skills. Intriguing music history and facts will be thrown in the mix. You'll be given resources to delve more deeply into the world of bass music and get excited about what you find.

'Bass-ics' is a series of workshops by The Sensonauts for people to learn about electronic music in a fun, supportive environment.

This will be a welcoming, relaxed and interactive session where no question is silly. If you feel you know nothing about electronic dance music whatsoever, or if you've got some knowledge but would like more, this workshop is for you.

Get ready to gen up on your genres and identify all that music you love over summer!

Book tickets at http://buytickets.at/thesensonauts/324840
Tickets $20 per person
Find The Sensonauts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesensonauts


