Splore 2020 rounds off its inspriring programme



Splore has rounded off its 2020 music programme with exclusive New Zealand sets from world- renowned UK garage DJ EZ plus LA’s Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One’s Tuxedo project.

DJ EZ is widely regarded as one of the world’s finest and technically gifted DJ’s with over two decades of smashing up clubs, leading festivals and iconic Boiler Room sessions. He’s performed sold out shows at the biggest festivals and headline tours around the world, from Glastonbury to Coachella.

And Tuxedo makes a welcome return to the shores of Aotearoa with their smooth soul and funk that inspired Snoop Dogg. Considering their individual successes (Mayer's four solo albums, Jake's production work for the likes of Drake, Future, The Weeknd and De La Soul) and eight GRAMMY nominations between the two of them, get ready for their powerful combination packaged perfectly for dancing at Splore Festival. (see below for full list of artists and performers)

John Minty, Splore Festival Director says “I travel the international festival circuit and often find smaller stages where I randomly come across interesting and charismatic acts. Splore has a certain freedom to be experimental so come with an open mind and be prepared to be taken on an interesting musical journey”.

New Splore encounters will be in Wendy’s Wellness, which will morph from a place to get an Indian head massage or yoga class during the day, into a late night chill zone designed to provide a well earned breather before bed.

The Saturday night cabaret is shaping up to be a theatrical whirlpool of talent. The Living Lounge heaves with the best costumes, the most laughs and outlandish performances befitting of a modern day cabaret.

Sustainability lies at the core of Splore Festival values. Festival Producer, Fred Kublilkowski says Splore’s sustainability initiatives are a pathway for positive change and better choices. “We hope that people take some of the practices they encounter at the festival back to their daily lives and embrace circular models of consumption”.

There is literally something for everyone at Splore with a programme of inspiring interactive art installations, surprise pop-up performances and progressive ideas being discussed in the Listening Lounge. Splore Festival is family friendly, kids rock it in their fully programmed zone called The Rumpus Room. Saturday night turns into New Zealand’s biggest dress-up party, with some of the audience arriving with multiple, hand-made costumes that they wear all weekend.

It’s a festival that offers a glimpse of utopia, where you can embrace your alter ego, be amongst happy people, swim at a beautiful beach and dance in the ocean while watching a live band on the main-stage. A day at Splore offers a stroll along the coast-line with primo views of the Coromandel, discovering the diverse entertainment on the way, eating nourishing and delicious food, chilling under a pohutukawa, hanging with your best buddies and making new friends. Splore inspires its audience to be their best selves.

