Allen Stone Announces Two New Zealand Shows Next April

Returning this April in support of his new album, Building Balance

“This is ebullient R&B with a hippie soul that evokes the best of the new jack swing sound” All Music

“A great R&B singer with a Stevie Wonder vibe to him” NPR

After an incredible tour in 2019 which still has his fans talking, soul and R&B singer ALLEN STONE is making a highly anticipated return to Australasia next April. With a new album to share, Allen is set to lure audiences with his dulcet tones in Wellington and Auckland after his Bluesfest Byron Bay performance this Easter. Commenting on the tour announcement, Allen said “Touring Australia and New Zealand is starting to feel like a home away from home for me - the audiences have been so welcoming and singing along with me the whole show is a feeling that is hard to describe. I look forward to coming back to play the new songs for friends both old and new!’

The evolution of an artist is a powerful process to observe. Allen Stone’s journey and evolution has been part pain and beauty. From the basements and small clubs of Seattle to sold out shows across the world, including Australia and New Zealand, Allen has taken the long tireless road to building an audience and dedicated fanbase that is there for every word. On his new album ‘Building Balance’, Allen’s live show is combined with the art of song craft, and the results are a thing of beauty.

His latest album is a textured amalgam of R&B and soul, putting front and centre a fully evolved artist who has grown into his own and learned to balance and appreciate all parts of his life: the vices of the past and the gifts of the present, career and family, the brilliant highs and discouraging lows. Known for his witty, kitsch online videos, phenomenal stage presence and incredible vocals, Allen Stone loves playing Australasia and we are excited to welcome him back with open arms.

ON-SALE DATES

Pre-sale: Thursday 12 December 10am NZDT | On-sale: Monday 16 December 10am NZDT

Ticketmaster Wellington Show - Ticketmaster Auckland Show

TOUR DATES

Thursday 16 April 2020 - Shed 6, Wellington NZ - Ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 17 April 2020 - Town Hall, Auckland - Ticketmaster.co.nz

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

WATCH ALLEN STONE: FREEDOM (TOP OF THE TOWER) | NATURALLY (LIVE AT STUDIO X)

FOR MORE ON ALLEN STONE SEE: WEB | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | SPOTIFY

KEEP IN TOUCH WITH BLUESFEST TOURING VIA: FACEBOOK | TWITTER

ENDS





© Scoop Media

