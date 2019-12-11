Introducing Nashville - Intimate artist series returns to NZ



Presented by the Country Music Association of America, INTRODUCING NASHVILLE, the beloved international artist touring series, returns this March.

In 2020, a four-artist bill will showcase some of North America’s most exciting up-and-coming artists on their Australasian debuts. Cassadee Pope, Mitchell Tenpenny, Abby Anderson and Niko Moon will perform one show only on Saturday 28 March at Auckland’s Tuning Fork.

Established in Australia last year around the annual CMC Rocks QLD music festival, Introducing Nashville aims to bring the world-class song-writing of Nashville to music fans around the world, and has since delivered incredible performers to New Zealand, Germany, Netherlands and Japan.

Taking inspiration from the renowned Nashville writer’s round, this special series sees intimate acoustic performances of these storied hits, along with a discussion of the inspiration and deeper meaning of their work.

Punctuated by unrehearsed banter and discussion, audiences can catch a unique glimpse into the lives and art of some of their favourite Nashville artists in this rare intimate setting. With a wide variety of genres, experiences, and influences, Introducing Nashville provides a great cross-section of what Music City has to offer.

CASSADEE POPE

From winning Season 3 of The Voice, to releasing her No.1 debut album Frame By Frame (2013), Cassadee Pope has effortlessly re-arranged the lines of country and pop.

Her incredible catalogue includes breakout hit ‘Wasting All These Tears’, which has amassed over 30 million streams, and collaboration ‘Think of You’ with Chris Young, that received a Grammy nod for Best Country Duo/Group. She has toured extensively, bringing her intoxicating songwriting to the stage in support of legendary artists Tim McGraw, Mareen Morris and Dierks Bentley, and more, and earning the distinction of the only country artist to perform at 2018’s Warped Tour.

Cassadee’s second solo album stages released earlier this year has also been enjoying critical acclaim, Rolling Stone praising the release for its “clever turns of phrase”.

MITCHELL TENPENNY

Born and raised in Nashville, Mitchell Tenpenny has become one to watch in 2019, his high-octane country earning a nomination for ACM New Male Artist Award, and spots on Pandora’s Artists to Watch, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing honorees, and The Tennessean’s Next Nashville Stars.

Mitchell Tenpenny’s vulnerable, heartfelt lyrics have struck a chord, boasting 200 million on-demand streams and over 1 million units in the US. Rousing anthem ‘Drunk Me’ skyrocketed to No.1 on the US Country charts, and his success continues with singles such as ‘Anything She Says’ featuring Aussies Seaforth.

2015’s offering Black Crow featured cameos from the SteelDrivers, Ace Frehley and Brian “Head” Welch from Korn, with Tenpenny sharing the stage with the likes of Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Brett Young, Cole Swindell, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Dustin Lynch.

The avid storyteller wrote hundreds of songs for 2018’s debut album Telling All My Secrets, so you best believe he’s got some experience to share.

ABBY ANDERSON

Texan up-and-comer Abby Anderson paints her vibrant country with soul, possessing a passionate voice capable of captivating any audience – sure to shine in the intimate setting of Introducing Nashville.

“compelling central voice with a smoky character” - Billboard

Audiences have fallen in love with Abby’s “transparent nature and fun-loving personality” (PEOPLE); her debut EP I’m Good surpassing 30 million total streams, and recent hit ‘Flowers’ landing her at the top of Pandora’s Trendsetters chart.

Penning bold, empowering hits, Abby Anderson has collaborated with industry vets Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, and Jesse Frasure, most notably on ‘Dance Away My Broken Heart’.

Abby’s energetic performance has taken her to the Grand Ole Opry, US TV’s TODAY Show, and support slots with Brett Eldredge, Devin Dawson, and Rob Thomas where “her infectious personality lit up the stage” NY Country Swag.

A star on the rise, she was also named one of CMT's Next Women of Country and earned a slot on Pandora's 2018 Country Artists to Watch list.

NIKO MOON

The unique Niko Moon delivers his cool Americana, influenced by Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country.

Fresh to the scene, Niko Moon is an adventurous artist, writer and musician challenging the boundaries of country music today as showcased across his tracks ‘Way Back’ and ‘Drunk Over You’, lifted from the forthcoming debut EP.

Beginning his career behind the scenes, the experienced songwriter is credited on several No.1 Zac Brown Band hits; ‘Loving You Easy’, ‘Homegrown’, ‘Beautiful Drug’ and ‘Keep Me In Mind’ – plus 2015 hit ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which topped the rock charts featuring Chris Cornell on lead vocals.

Hooky melodies, shrewd wordplay and edgy, electronic beats contribute to Niko Moon’s country cocktail – get a taste with single ‘Good Time’.



TICKETS ON SALE 12PM NZDT, FRIDAY 13 DECEMBER

INTRODUCING NASHVILLE | 2020 NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATE

Presented by

The Country Music Association of America, Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Potts Entertainment

AUCKLAND

Saturday 28 March – Tuning Fork (All Ages*)

Ticketmaster.co.nz

* U18s must be accompanied by an Adult

For more information go to:

IntroducingNashville.com | CMAWorld.com | FrontierTouring.com | ChuggEntertainment.com



© Scoop Media

