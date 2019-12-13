TOG BOX - Let’s get togs to those who need them!

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Friday, 13 December 2019, 10:15 am
Press Release: Water Safety New Zealand


Tog Box is an initiative from Water Safety New Zealand and Swimming Wellington to supply togs to those who need them. Not owning a pair of togs can be a barrier to gaining an aquatic education for many Kiwis.

Through Water Safety New Zealand’s work to get Water Skills for Life aquatic education into primary schools, not owning a pair of togs often sees Kiwi kids missing out on this important part of their development.

WSNZ CEO Jonty Mills says all New Zealand children need to be learning fundamental water safety skills to bring down our high drowning toll.

“Grassroots education through Water Skills for Life is key to turning our drowning toll around and is why it’s the main focus of our annual funding round. Water Skills for Life gives Kiwi kids the ability to assess risk, make smart decisions around water and get out of trouble should they need to. These are essential skills for every New Zealander.”

Kiwi kids often outgrow their togs as often as once a term, furthering the financial burden on parents. With the help of the community, we can ease that burden with Tog Box.

Martyn Newman-Hall, General Manager of Swimming Wellington says Swimming Wellington is delighted to be able to support this initiative.

“Through our network of 17 clubs and over 2500 members we’ll be collecting as many togs, caps and goggles as we can to help out those kids and families that need them.”

The initiative launches this summer in the wider Wellington and Wairarapa Regions. With the support of local councils, we are setting up Tog Boxes in pools which act as donation stations for all types of swimwear, including swim caps and goggles.

The swimwear will be collected, sorted and distributed to communities in need. So watch out for a Tog Box at your local pool and make someone’s summer by donating your no longer needed togs to someone who could really use them.

Not only are you saving them from ending up in landfill and helping the environment, you are also helping New Zealand kids get the aquatic education they need to stay safe in the water.

