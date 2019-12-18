Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Library makes more room for NZ and Pacific stories

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 10:12 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs


The National Library holds millions of books stored carefully beneath the road under Molesworth St in Wellington and in storehouses outside Wellington. 600,000 books make up a portion of the overseas published collections stretching across 24,544 metres of shelving. Most of these haven’t been issued for 20-30 years. The National Library is looking to rehome these books to make more room for its New Zealand, Māori and Pacific collection.

National Librarian Bill Macnaught says, “A significant part of our role as stewards of Aotearoa’s documentary heritage is to preserve the memory of New Zealand and our place in the Pacific. No library elsewhere in the world is going to collect and preserve our stories, that's our job. We now need to make more room for these stories.”

In 2015 following extensive consultation the National Library updated its Collections Policy to focus on New Zealand and Pacific material. Part of the driver for this change is that the National Library’s storage facilities are expected to reach full capacity by 2030.

National Library Content Services Director Rachel Esson says, “Space issues are ongoing, libraries around the world are facing the same issue because there is only a finite amount of library space. We are following the standard library practice of freeing up space and actively managing our collections.

“We are still investing in our collections. The Alexander Turnbull collection continues to grow, and we invest heavily in our print collections, particularly our school’s collection. We need to ensure that our collections and services are managed well for the benefit of all New Zealanders.”

In October the National Library put out a call to Libraries across New Zealand and the Pacific for registrations of interest to rehome these overseas published books.

Macnaught says, “We are giving libraries the first option of refusal and we will continue to do this throughout this process, but we have also approached community organisations to help us redistribute this large number of books and they have so far been incredibly receptive.”
The first of those organisations is Rotary New Zealand. A trial in early 2020 is planned to start in Rotary’s lower North Island District with a view of expanding the programme across New Zealand. The pilot will see more than 50,000 books from the overseas published collection, donated to Rotary for their annual charity book sale fund raisers.

Funds raised from book sales will go towards helping literacy programmes in New Zealand and across the Pacific.

Librarians have been asked to register their interest in any of these overseas published books by emailing opcmanagement@dia.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 