HEARTS settled for Magicians test

Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 4:19 pm
Auckland Cricket


The Auckland HEARTS are unchanged for their New Year's Day clash with the Canterbury Magicians in the Dream11 Super Smash.

Young duo Izzy Gaze and Amie Hucker, who both made their Super Smash debuts against the Wellington Blaze, remain with the side as the HEARTS look to get back to winning ways at Eden Park's Outer Oval.

HEARTS' bowler Bella Armstrong is thrilled to see Hucker get her chance at the next level.

"Amie has had great success this season, for both club and school, and I am excited to see her go out and smash it for the HEARTS."

Head Coach Nick White said despite the results not going the HEARTS' way over the last few days, there has been plenty of positives and lessons to learn from.

"The strength of this squad is that we learn quickly and we tend to come back strongly when we are challenged.

"Though we have had a couple of losses, we have played some pretty good cricket.

"For us, we will look to take the lessons and some of that quality into our match with the Magicians. It is another opportunity to put on a show for our home crowd."

Armstrong echoed White's enthusiasm about playing at home.

"The girls are determined and fizzing to get out there, get the momentum back in our favour and show our home crowd what we can do."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland HEARTS vs. Canterbury Magicians
Wednesday 1 January
Eden Park Outer Oval
12.30 pm

HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Canterbury Magicians

Anna Peterson (c)
Bella Armstrong
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Holly Huddleston
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Katie Perkins
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg

