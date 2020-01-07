ASB Classic create 'Best seats in the House' to support Aust

Australian Bushfire Relief

MEDIA RELEASE

Tuesday 7 January

A special centre court seating location is just one of a range of fundraising activities and initiatives rolling out across the ASB Classic to support the Australian Bushfire Relief. With the Women’s ASB Classic being completely sold out for the remainder of the week for centre court tickets, these unique ‘best seats in the stadium’ will give fans a chance to sit on the court with a never before seen view of our best line up yet.

The tickets will be auctioned for each session on a special Trade Me page, as part of a range of items available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards the Australian Red Cross – the charity the Australian Open and individual players will be supporting over the AO swing.

The first tickets will be available for purchase for Wednesday 8 January Day and Evening Sessions – for the all-star line-up featuring players such as Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, two-time defending champion, Julia Goerges and teen superstars Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff.

“It is heart breaking to see the devastation the bushfires are causing to our friends in Australia. We wanted to give the tennis community an opportunity to help do our part. We will be working with ASB and our other sponsors, the WTA and ATP, and all of the players competing in the event to raise as much as we can to help this tragedy” said Tournament Director, Karl Budge.

Title sponsor ASB have kicked started donations by purchasing today's four available seats for $500 each.

Head of Community and Sponsorship Mark Graham added “Over the past few months we’ve all seen the harm caused by the fires in Australia, and the continuing work by a huge number of incredible people to try and get them under control. We’re pleased that we can help support fundraising efforts through the ASB Classic.”

Auction items will be listed at www.trade.me/asbclassic with the Best Seats in the House as well as a range of signed merchandise and exclusive experiences being listed daily.

Stay tuned in to ASB Classic social media pages for auction items and how you can help.

