Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Williams through to final

Sunday, 12 January 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: ASB Classic

Williams through to final

MEDIA RELEASE
Saturday 11 January

23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams is one step closer to the ASB Classic crown.

This week Serena Williams has drawn record crowds to the ASB Tennis Arena – with fans looking to catch a glimpse of one the greatest tennis players of all time. Williams came into the semi-finals with three difficult matches under her belt but stormed into the final with an emphatic 6-1 6-1 win against American teen and third seed Amanda Anisimova.

The 2020 ASB Classic final against American Jessica Pegula will be Williams 99th singles final – having won 72 singles titles overall. Williams will be looking to win her first title since the 2017 Australian Open and her first title since becoming a mum.

Williams says it will mean a lot to win her first title in Auckland.

“I’ve been working hard the last couple of years just putting everything together.”

The American legend says she doesn’t know much about Pegula’s game – but is looking forward to the match-up.

“There’s been a lot of Americans in the tournament so far so it’s good that it will be a tough and I’m going to have to bring it in the final.”

Jessica Pegula reached her second WTA singles final by wearing down former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 3-6 6-4 6-0. The 25-year old American took a while to get going with Wozniacki’s trademark counterpunching dominating the first set. But she stepped up the aggression to come back and take Wozniacki out of the tournament in style.

Pegula will be playing in her third final winning her first WTA title in Washington last year and reaching the final in Quebec City in 2018.

Pegula says she’s a huge fan of the William sisters – and is excited to play Serena for the first time.

“I don’t know how long she’s going to be playing so it’s cool to play her and I think it’s pretty cool to play her in a final.

“No matter what I’m going to have that picture with her with the trophies.”

Following the singles final Serena Williams will be on court once again with Caroline Wozniacki to see if they can lift the trophy in their first time playing together. The former world No. 1’s have thrilled crowds on their way to the final.

Tomorrow they’ll play the unseeded American pairing of Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammed. In the semi-finals the experienced combination were too strong for the young teen phenom Coco Gauff and her partner Catherine McNally.

Centre court will come alive for finals days at the women's ASB Classic - with tennis fans in for another epic day of world class action.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ASB Classic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 