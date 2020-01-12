Williams through to final

Saturday 11 January

23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams is one step closer to the ASB Classic crown.

This week Serena Williams has drawn record crowds to the ASB Tennis Arena – with fans looking to catch a glimpse of one the greatest tennis players of all time. Williams came into the semi-finals with three difficult matches under her belt but stormed into the final with an emphatic 6-1 6-1 win against American teen and third seed Amanda Anisimova.

The 2020 ASB Classic final against American Jessica Pegula will be Williams 99th singles final – having won 72 singles titles overall. Williams will be looking to win her first title since the 2017 Australian Open and her first title since becoming a mum.

Williams says it will mean a lot to win her first title in Auckland.

“I’ve been working hard the last couple of years just putting everything together.”

The American legend says she doesn’t know much about Pegula’s game – but is looking forward to the match-up.

“There’s been a lot of Americans in the tournament so far so it’s good that it will be a tough and I’m going to have to bring it in the final.”

Jessica Pegula reached her second WTA singles final by wearing down former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 3-6 6-4 6-0. The 25-year old American took a while to get going with Wozniacki’s trademark counterpunching dominating the first set. But she stepped up the aggression to come back and take Wozniacki out of the tournament in style.

Pegula will be playing in her third final winning her first WTA title in Washington last year and reaching the final in Quebec City in 2018.

Pegula says she’s a huge fan of the William sisters – and is excited to play Serena for the first time.

“I don’t know how long she’s going to be playing so it’s cool to play her and I think it’s pretty cool to play her in a final.

“No matter what I’m going to have that picture with her with the trophies.”

Following the singles final Serena Williams will be on court once again with Caroline Wozniacki to see if they can lift the trophy in their first time playing together. The former world No. 1’s have thrilled crowds on their way to the final.

Tomorrow they’ll play the unseeded American pairing of Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammed. In the semi-finals the experienced combination were too strong for the young teen phenom Coco Gauff and her partner Catherine McNally.

Centre court will come alive for finals days at the women's ASB Classic - with tennis fans in for another epic day of world class action.

