The Narcs' Andy Dickson joins Midge Ure & The Mockers tour

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 11:06 am
Press Release: The Label

From March 1st to 8th, Midge Ure - Live Aid co-founder and Ultravox frontman brings his dynamic new group 'Band Electronica' to New Zealand to perform the Vienna album in its entirety, plus Visage classics, and a surprise or two.

The Mockers hit-packed set will feature gems like 'Forever Tuesday Morning', 'One Black Friday', 'Alviston Park' and many more.

Andy Dickson’s songbook of superb Narcs and solo material will also be a highlight. Dickson’s killer vocals and guitar playing is still heard today on hits radio through Narcs classics like '(You Took Me) Heart and Soul', 'Diamonds on China' and 'No Turning Back'. Dickson with The Narcs has won four NZ Music Awards, opened for legends like Queen and Elton John, and continued to record innovative guitar pop and tour with The Narcs, and performs regularly solo in Australia.

The last time Midge Ure (with Ultravox) and the Mockers appeared on the same bill was at the third Sweetwaters Festival, in Pukekawa during the summer of 81/82 – a time when the musical landscape worldwide was in the midst of great change. The guitar-driven dominance that had propelled rock and punk throughout the 70s had ended, as synthesizers signalled the sound of the future and video transformed the look of the pop charts.

The 1980s had exploded into life and nothing would be the same again. At the heart of this seismic leap into a futuristic new dawn were two records that set the template for much of what was to follow. Visage’s single ‘Fade To Grey’ from the band’s debut eponymous album and Ultravox’s single ‘Vienna’ from the album of the same name. Both records were co-written, recorded and produced by one of the leading characters in British music, Midge Ure.

Joining the bill for all five dates is Andy Dickson - frontman for a band with very strong Kiwi rock pedigree - The Narcs.

MIDGE URE
+ Band Electronica

special guests
Mockers
&
Andy Dickson

Sunday, March 1st - PALMERSTON NORTH - Regent On Broadway
TicketDirect.co.nz

Tuesday, March 3rd - NEW PLYMOUTH - Theatre Royal, TSB Showplace
Ticketek.co.nz

Wednesday, March 4th - HAMILTON - Clarence St Theatre
Ticketek.co.nz

Friday, March 6th - AUCKLAND Platinum Sounds Series - Powerstation
Ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday, March 7th - CHRISTCHURCH, Selwyn Sounds - Lincoln
SelwynSounds.co.nz

Sunday, March 8th - WELLINGTON - The Hunter Lounge
Ticketek.co.nz

